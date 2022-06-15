NHL Rumors: Lightning, Avalanche, Flyers, Ducks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Stanley Cup Final starts tonight with the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. What buzz is there heading into Game 1 about both teams?

Meanwhile, there is news that the Philadelphia Flyers have offered John Tortorella the head coaching job. What did John Gibson have to say about trade rumors and would the Edmonton Oilers really be shafted by the NHL on the salary recapture credit if Duncan Keith retired?

Point Should Be Ready to Go for Game 1

As per a number of inside sources, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper says Brayden Point “looks like he’s a go” for Game 1 tonight. Unfortunately, he could not confirm whether Brandon Hagel would be in the lineup. Hagel was skating this morning so he could be a game time decision.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper took the morning skate in the starters’ crease for the Avalanche which seems to suggest he’ll get the nod for Game 1. Head coach Jared Bednar declined to officially confirm Kuemper as the starter but it looks like he’ll take over again and be backed up by Pavel Fracouz.

Darcy Kuemper, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Andre Burakovsky left the morning skate early but it is expected he will still play tonight. Kristen Shilton of ESPN is reporting that Bednar called it more of a maintenance thing than any sort of concerning injury.

Neither Nazem Kadri, nor Andrew Cogliano are expected to play in Game 1.

Flyers Offer John Tortorella Head Coaching Job

As per a few sources, including Kevin Weekes, the Flyers have offered their head coaching position to John Tortorella. Weekes says it’s not final yet and more negotiations are required, but the job is his and it sounds like he’s accepted it. It’s an interesting choice and speculation is that the executive board in Philly really likes the idea of an old school coach holding the players accountable and getting this team to show up every day. It will be intriguing to see how long that approach lasts.

With Philadelphia done looking for a coach, it appears the Barry Trotz sweepstakes are down to the Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings.

Gibson Denies Trade Talks Out of Anaheim

John Gibson has flat out denied any reports that he’s told the Anaheim Ducks he’s open to being traded and says he has no idea where those rumors came from. According to Eric Stephens of The Athletic, Gibson says he’d like to stay in Anaheim and intended to finish his career there.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gibson said:

“All of the rumors that I got in a call from Kurt yesterday are false because I haven’t had a conversation with anybody there. None of that is true. … I want to win in Anaheim. I’ve been here and I’m happy to be here. … I’d be honored to play in the same city and be a part of the same organization my whole career. I still have all my intentions on doing that.” source – ‘Ducks’ John Gibson says he hasn’t asked for a trade: ‘None of that is true’ – Eric Stephens – The Athletic – 06/14/2022

Oilers and Players Will Fight NHL’s Ruling On Salary Recapture

There’s been some talk about how Duncan Keith’s contract would work if he retired this summer. Because of the way his contract was structured, as per the CBA, the Chicago Blackhawks would be dinged a recapture penalty of $7.5 million and the Oilers would get a $3.4 cap credit. However, reports are the NHL will simply “change the rule” about the cap credit, which would be absolutely unfair to the Oilers.

Hart Levine of Puck Pedia was on the Oilers Now Show yesterday and said he’s hearing the same thing but doesn’t understand why the NHL would do away with the cap credit when it’s clearly written in the rules that the Oilers should receive it. He believes that money has to go somewhere and it would alter the salary cap numbers for the entire league and the pool teams have to work from. Mark Spector says he guarantees the Player’s Association would have something to say about it and put up a fight.