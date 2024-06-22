NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Red Wings, Ducks, Senators, Coyotes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there could be interest in the Vegas Golden Knights goaltenders, opening the door for some serious change in Vegas’ crease. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings could make changes to their blue line and Steve Yzerman gives his thoughts on the team’s goaltending. The Anaheim Ducks might be seeing interest rise in John Gibson with all the goaltender movement around the NHL, and the Ottawa Senators are believed to be on Linus Ullmark’s approval list. Finally, a possible return for the Arizona Coyotes hit a hurdle as the land auction for a new arena has been canceled.

Golden Knights Goalies Could Be in Play

As per Kevin Weekes, the Golden Knights could have some decisions to make on their goaltending tandem as both of their goalies are on expiring contracts after the upcoming season. Weekes points out that Logan Thompson is an All-Star and both are Stanley Cup Winners. He adds, “I’m told clubs inquiring on both.”

If Vegas moves on from one or both netminders because they have an opportunity to make moves, add assets, or clear cap space, they could be quite active over the next week.

Red Wings Not Sure About Their Blue Line or Goaltending

Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman expressed interest in re-signing pending UFA Shayne Gostisbehere but is uncertain about retaining the same group of defensemen for the 2024-25 season. He believes they have some solutions internally and players ready to take their next steps. That could lead to changes in the current lineup.

Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In other Red Wings news, Elliotte Friedman noted on the Jeff Marek Show: “I suspect that Detroit is on this goalie market to some degree.” Yzerman said he wasn’t opposed to looking at goalie options in free agency or via trade, but added, “I don’t anticipate using prime assets, whatever you would consider those to be, to really go out and acquire an older goaltender that might not be here in two, three, four years from now.”

Possible Interest in John Gibson

With goaltenders coming off the board in the last few days, talk has turned to some other netminders who have been in the rumor mill over the past few months. Friedman noted there might be renewed interest in Anaheim Ducks’ goaltender John Gibson.

He noted, “I think there are some teams looking at Gibson, I think that Jersey did but obviously they’re off the table now, I don’t know if that’s a fit in Ottawa..” He then said, …but the thing I have heard about Gibson, Anaheim is not crazy about retaining money there, so that’s going to be complicated.”

Ullmark Willing to Waive No-Trade for the Senators

When asked about rumors linking Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators over the past few days, Friedman and Marek discussed the speculation and said, “Oh, there’s smoke, Ottawa was in on him on the deadline and it didn’t work…I just heard their most serious offer didn’t come until late, it just wasn’t possible to do at the time, so no doubt they’re back in.”

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports that Ullmark has Ottawa on his no-trade list, but he’s also open to waiving that no-trade to join the Senators and sign long-term. Pagnotta says talks between the two teams have progressed. Meanwhile, Ullmark also has Toronto on his no-trade and will not waive to join the Maple Leafs.

Auction to Purchase Land for Coyotes Arena Canceled

A story first broken by Craig Morgan, next week’s land auction that could have allowed the Arizona Coyotes to bring an NHL team back with a new hockey arena in Arizona has been canceled. Coyotes said the land was already zoned for an indoor hockey arena, but not a 17,000-seat NHL arena. Because a special use permit would be required, the auction won’t be held until that occurs.

The Coyotes may explore their legal options after the auction was canceled. It’s not clear if they will still try to acquire the land.

