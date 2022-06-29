NHL Rumors: Devils, Avalanche, Bruins, Wild, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what’s the latest on Marc-Andre Fleury? Is he the primary target for a couple of teams on different ends of the NHL spectrum?

Is there news on a potential Kevin Fiala trade? Are the Boston Bruins going to announce their next head coach today? Finally, could the Pittsburgh Penguins lose both Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang in free agency?

Devils and Avalanche to Chase Fleury?

As per Dan Rosen of NHL.com, it is believed the New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche might be two teams that actively pursue free agent goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. He writes:

I like the New Jersey Devils, but does the 37-year-old goalie want to go to a team that isn’t quite ready to make a Stanley Cup run when there might be a chance he could sign with the Colorado Avalanche? Darcy Kuemper, like Fleury, is a pending unrestricted free agent. If the Avalanche let Kuemper hit the market when it opens on July 13, Fleury could be their No. 1 target.

Marc-Andre Fleury of the Minnesota Wild makes a save on Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues (Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images)

Rosen notes that the Avalanche want to repeat as champions and will try to get the best goaltender they can, even if that means letting Darcy Kuemper walk to get Fleury. The Devils need a starter and stable veteran who can communicate and have fun with a younger team. They like the idea of everyone rallying around Fleury.

Fiala Situation Close to Resolution

As per Elliotte Friedman, “Couple of other notes to keep an eye on: sounds like things are intensifying on the Kevin Fiala front, and we could get clarity on BOS coaching situation today.” We’ll get into the Bruins coaching news next, but when it comes to Fiala, speculation is that this is a trade that could be coming down.

Related: NHL Rumors: Canucks, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canadiens

The Devils have been interested in the player since talk of a potential trade began. Some are wondering if Fiala is going to the Philadelphia Flyers in a package that involved Ivan Provorov.

Bruins to Announce Coach?

As per a few reports, there should be news coming in terms of the Bruins announcing their next coach. A number of reports suggest David Quinn is the leading candidate. He was recently head coach for Team USA at the Olympics. Others, like Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff are reporting that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci has interviewed for the job twice.

Penguins About to Lose Malkin and Letang?

Josh Wegman of The Score cites a report by The Athletic’s Josh Yohe who notes that sources close to the Pittsburgh Penguins say the team has had contract extension talks with Evgeni Malkin since mid-May. There are many inside and outside of the organization that believes he won’t be returning.

Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins, January 2, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Yohe writes:

Numerous agents have told me that, after conversations they’ve had with Penguins general manager Ron Hextall, they believe it’s unlikely that Evgeni Malkin is returning to Pittsburgh. Some people I’ve spoken with in the Penguins organization feel the same way. source – ‘What I’m hearing about the Penguins: Malkin, Letang, Hextall, Trocheck and J.T. Miller’ – Josh Yohe – The Athletic – 06/28/2022

Yohe also notes that the Penguins could lose defenseman Kris Letang in a dispute over contract term. The Penguins have offered him a three-year deal. The 35-year-old wants a five-year contract worth over $8 million annually. It is unlikely the Penguins go that long and for that amount of money. Yohe writes, “Both sides are going to need to compromise a bit to get this done. But make no mistake, Hextall wants to sign Letang.”

Both Malkin and Letang could hit the open market on July 13.