NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sabres, Canadiens, Blackhawks, Canucks, Lightning

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the NHL Draft is underway and there was some trade action on Friday. The Edmonton Oilers moved up into the first round, the Philadelphia Flyers were active, and there was some serious trade chatter involving the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks. The Vancouver Canucks are losing Nikita Zadorov and the Tampa Bay Lightning are losing Steven Stamkos.

Oilers Trade a Future First-Round Pick

The Oilers got into the first round of the draft by making a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers. Edmonton traded a future first in either 2025 or 2026 for the right to draft Sam O’Reilly from the London Knights at No. 32 overall. It’s an interesting risk the Oilers are taking on a draft riser and the Oilers said they had the player ranked higher.

As for the conditions on the Flyers/Oilers pick trade: Edmonton will move its 2025 first-round pick to Philadelphia unless it is in the Top 12, in which case it will slide to 2026. In other words: it’s a Top 12 protected pick. However, if the Oilers trade the 2026 pick, the Flyers will get the 2025 regardless of where it is.

CEO and acting GM Jeff Jackson also said that the Oilers are actively trying to sign all of their UFAs. That’s potentially nine players that Edmonton is trying to keep on the team.

Sabres Tried to Be Active

Kevyn Adams was asked what the Buffalo Sabres were actively trying to accomplish in the first round. He responded that the Sabres were aggressive but there weren’t trades that they could get other teams to agree to. He said, “…we’re going to do everything we can to make our roster better.”

Canadiens Were Active But Got Their Player Without a Trade

Kent Hughes explained that he was in conversation with several teams about moving around to draft Ivan Demidov. Ultimately, he fell to Canadiens but some were surprised the Habs took him because they didn’t mean with the prospect before the draft in Florida. Hughes said the reason was that he and Jeff Gorton did not want to tip their hand on how much they liked him.

Kent Hughes, Montreal Canadiens general manager (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Hughes also said Michael Hage was the player they targeted at No. 21 when they made the trade to move up. TSN’s Darren Dreger mentioned that the Canadiens tried to trade up to No. 14 (the San Jose Sharks’ pick) but the Sharks ended up dealing with the Buffalo Sabres and moved up to No. 11.

Blackhawks Tried to Get No. 4 Overall Pick

Pierre LeBrun reports: “Could have been fireworks at the top of the draft tonight. Hearing that the Blackhawks offered next year’s 1st Rd pick, unprotected, plus another pick, in return for the fourth overall pick.” He adds, that the trade came pretty close but the Columbus Blue Jackets ultimately passed. They really liked Cayden Lindstrom.

Zadorov and Stamkos Going to the Free Agent Market

Vancouver GM Patrik Allvin says Nikita Zadorov will not be re-signing with the Canucks as the two sides couldn’t work out terms on a contract extension. Allvin added, “I can’t overpay one single player and Nikita Zadorov was extremely good for us in the playoffs and a character guy.” He added, “We did our best and he decided that he wanted to go somewhere else.”

As per Pierre LeBrun, Steven Stamkos is also going to market. LeBrun tweeted:

“From Stamkos’ agent Don Meehan, who tells me regarding his client: “He will be a free agent on July 1.” So would appear Stamkos is going to market Monday unless something changes in Tampa’s position.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning met with Stamkos‘ agents and speculation is they offered him an eight-year deal at $3 million per season, which he declined.

