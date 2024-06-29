Ducks’ Surprising Selection of Sennecke Will Solidify Top-6

The Anaheim Ducks are no stranger to surprises at the NHL Draft. Recent first-round selections have often differed from the consensus — look no further than last year’s selection of Leo Carlsson second overall instead of the long-presumed Adam Fantilli. The 2024 Draft was no different, as the Ducks went off the board and selected Beckett Sennecke of the Ontario Hockey League’s Oshawa Generals third overall.

While many mock drafts had Sennecke sneak into the top 10, very few entertained the idea of him being the second forward drafted behind top overall pick Macklin Celebrini. Even Sennecke seemed shocked when broadcast cameras cut to him in the crowd with his family. Even if it can be argued that his going third overall is a reach, his style of play is conducive to the type of talent general manager Pat Verbeek has ushered in since taking the job in 2022.

Sennecke as a Reach at 3rd Overall

Sennecke was one of the more difficult players to evaluate. His rise up the draft board is thanks in part to several factors. He’s always been a solid skater with a high motor, but a five-inch growth spurt in the last two years has him standing at 6-foot-3 and wielding a brand-new level of physicality to his game. Additionally, the puck skills he learned as a 5-foot-10 winger have translated into his larger frame, as he finished with 68 points in 63 regular season games and another 22 in 16 playoff games with Oshawa in 2023-24.

It’s not common to have a player develop the puck skills needed as a small winger and then grow into a power forward. Sennecke could be elite at the NHL level, and the Ducks are taking a swing on his upside. This was a reach by any stretch of the definition, but Anaheim has the unique position of being able to afford this risk. This is already a roster with heaps of young forward talent, including Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish. Along with 26-year-old Troy Terry, that’s five top-six forwards that have plenty of room to grow at the NHL level, and Sennecke adds to the embarrassment of riches. He also conveniently plays right wing, Anaheim’s weakest forward group.

While Sennecke might be a reach at third overall, it wouldn’t be fair to asses the pick in a vacuum. Cayden Lindstrom and Ivan Demidov went fourth and fifth, respectively, and spent the entire pre-draft process as consensus higher-ranked forward prospects than Sennecke. However, both players come with a mountain of risks. Lindstrom’s herniated disk is alarming for a teenager, especially a 6-foot-3 power forward. Demidov quelled some concern by appearing in Florida recently and measuring north of 6 feet tall, but his only on-ice production came in Russia’s junior hockey league (MHL). Even if this pick is a reach, it’s a calculated risk.

Where Sennecke Fits in the Lineup

Sennecke’s player profile fits in quite well with other forwards Verbeek has added since becoming general manager. Carlsson and Gauthier are prototypical power forwards strongly committed to two-way play. They also have strong offensive tendencies, as Gauthier has a cannon for a shot, and Carlsson’s elite vision helps him find the perfect pass. Sennecke could be the third piece of a dangerous and hard-to-play-against trio.

Verbeek mentioned his willingness to drive to the net, his hands, and his vision as part of his skill set. He could be the net-front presence Anaheim has desperately needed since their rebuild began. The Ducks have had a bottom-10 scoring offense in every season since 2017-18, and having someone capable of getting to the front of the net and scoring in those crowded areas will go a long way toward fixing that.

Sennecke likely needs another year in the OHL before suiting up at the professional level. Despite the growth spurt, he needs to fill into his frame. This includes lower body strength, which will be significant for his skating development. The Ducks have traditionally been very patient with their prospects, as Carlsson and Jamie Drysdale are the only two recent examples of players who made their professional debut during the draft year and kept their roster spot. McTavish, Anaheim’s third pick from 2021, made the opening night roster and appeared in nine games during his draft year, but he returned to the OHL for the rest of the 2021-22 season. Sennecke’s most likely development path will be to play the 2024-25 season in major junior before joining the Ducks by the end of their season.