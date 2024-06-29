Maple Leafs Get Competitive, Two-Way Defender with Danford Selection

The Toronto Maple Leafs offseason kicked off with the 2024 NHL Entry Draft at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Heading into the first round of the draft, many wondered what general manager Brad Treliving has in store for his team, as he continues to stock pile the prospect pool.

The Maple Leafs originally had the 23rd overall selection but traded it down with the Anaheim Ducks for picks 31 and 58. This was a smart decision, as they wouldn’t be selecting until the fourth round. Treliving initially said days before the draft that he would like to add more draft capital and he did just that while getting the player that he wanted in the process by selecting Ben Danford. Adding another pick was definitely a smart move on his part as there could be another player that he has his eyes on.

This alone was a good selection for the Maple Leafs as they get a potential two-way defender that is strong on the breakout in Danford. Many will look to his offensive numbers, but the potential for him to improve offensively remains as there’s a lot to like with his game.

Who is Ben Danford?

There were plenty of defensemen taken in the first round of the NHL Draft. Danford was a part of that group that heard their name called. While many expected the usual names to go like Artyom Levshunov, Sam Dickinson and Zayne Parekh, Danford was slated to be more of a selection on the second day of the draft either as a second or third rounder.

Ben Danford, Oshawa Generals (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

In his second season with the Oshawa Generals, Danford is a strong and mobile, two-way defender, while also displaying a strong compete level with great defensive awareness. He always shows great poise on the breakouts and does a great job at defending the rush. A right-shot defender with the ability to provide a shut-down presence and developing offensive game, he logged important minutes and played in key situations during the postseason. A big reason why his strong second half attributed to his first-round selection.

“Just feeding off my coaches,” Danford said. “My head coach [Derek] Laxdal, he has experience in the NHL so he knows what it takes and kind of maybe opened my eyes a little bit of what I’m going to be at the next level.”

The defensive-first game has rounded out very well and while the offensive production wasn’t quite there during the regular season (one goal and 32 assists in 64 games), he managed to have a strong postseason where the offensive production started to come around a little more, scoring four times in 21 playoff games. That alone was a big difference maker as it was something that helped Easton Cowan get selected a year ago. His complete 200-foot game is something that definitely caught the Maple Leafs attention.

Leafs take Ben Danford, a smooth defender with rush-stopping skills, high-end retrievals, and a sneaky-good physical game.



Much better with the puck than the points suggest. He has plenty of playmaking skill and flashes some ability to manipulate defenders. pic.twitter.com/b5NtgOZqsp — Mitchell Brown (@MitchLBrown) June 29, 2024

“I’m a strong skater, good hockey IQ, I compete hard,” Danford explained. “That’s the main thing that headlines my strengths. I block shots, I do anything for the team to win.”

While the Danford selection may have seemed like a surprise, it’s one that could pay off.

“Love the Danford pick,” said director of scouting for McKeen’s Hockey Brock Otten. “The kind of defender you win in the playoffs with, as he proved with Oshawa this year. Huge second half progression, great mobility, future 10+ year defender.

“I think this is the exact kind of defender Toronto needed. No guarantees the offense comes around but you love the intangibles.”

Danford Supported the Blue and White

It’s always a feel-good story when a player gets selected by the team they idolized growing up. You can sense that Danford was extremely excited as he cheered for the Maple Leafs growing up. He said that he was a huge Phil Kessel fan and really likes the way that Morgan Rielly plays the game.

“It’s super special,” Danford said about being a part of the organization. “I watched so many Leafs games growing up and playoffs it makes it that more special to get drafted by your favourite team as a little kid.”

While it’ll be some time before Danford makes it to the NHL, having the strong defensive foundation is key with young defensemen. He already has that going for him. He could easily be another top prospect that could live out his dream while suiting up for the Maple Leafs down the line.