NHL Rumors: Sabres, Bruins, Blackhawks, Jets, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman offered some insight into a few potential summer plans for teams like the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, and Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, is Nikolaj Ehlers shunning the Winnipeg Jets? Finally, are the Anaheim Ducks working on trades involving Trevor Zegras and John Gibson?

Sabres Open to Trading First-Round Pick

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman believes the Buffalo Sabres first-round pick is in play. While on the Jeff Marek Show, he noted: “There’s a lot of talk around Buffalo, I think the Sabres front office knows that next year is a make-or-break year for them and that can force you into things.”

As for who they are targeting, Marek wonders if Martin Necas would be on their radar. He said, “…eventually Buffalo has to turn a lot of the prospects and draft capital into something here, they have a lot of it, but I don’t think any of that works for the Carolina Hurricanes.”

A Necas Trade Involving Ullmark?

Friedman and Marek talked more about Necas and when the Boston Bruins were brought up as part of the conversation, Friedman asked, what the Bruins would have that Carolina might want. Marek responded, “One of the obvious ones is Linus Ullmark, who has one more year left on term and the contingency there is to waive the NTC and to extend.”

Friedman acknowledged that there were some conversations between the two sides about Ullmark at the most recent NHL Trade Deadline.

Blackhawks a Potential Landing Spot for Guentzel?

Friedman also wondered about the idea of Jake Guentzel joining the Chicago Blackhawks as a free agent. He didn’t have inside knowledge of the two sides having a mutual interest but noted, “My surprise July 1st pick is Jake Guentzel to Chicago… that was my off-the-board pick.”

Friedman suggested “Jake Guentzel is a Midwest guy, and Chicago is a Midwest location. They need players to play with [Connor] Bedard. It doesn’t seem insane to me,” he remarked.

Marek’s pick was the San Jose Sharks. It seems both were thinking Guentzel might prefer to go somewhere that a team will be good in the future and for a long time, but not necessarily right away.

Ehlers Has No Intention Of Signing With the Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers, a key forward in Winnipeg’s top six for the past nine seasons, is under contract for the 2024-25 season. However, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports that Ehlers is not interested in signing a new deal with the Jets.

He writes:

According to a well-placed source close to the Jets, Ehlers is not interested in signing a contract extension with the club and that is primarily why Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff is exploring his options via the trade market.

While no formal trade request has been made, according to reports, it sounds like the Ehlers’ camp likely informed the Jets earlier in the offseason of their reluctance to stay with the team.

Ducks Still Talking Trades on Zegras and Gibson

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun during the NHL scouting combine this week that goaltender John Gibson and center Trevor Zegras are still the subjects of trade inquiries. Trade rumors have frequently surrounded Gibson and Verbeek admitted there’s a market out there for him.

As for Zegras, LeBrun wrote:

And finally, Trevor Zegras trade chatter has resurfaced. Verbeek would not comment on that, but other league sources suggest the Ducks are listening on him and would consider moving him in the right deal. They’re obviously deeper up front, which is why they could afford to move him. source – ‘NHL rumblings: Devils goalie search, Zegras, Marner, Necas, Gibson, Saros and more from the combine’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 06/04/2024

