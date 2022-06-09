NHL Rumors: Flames, Oilers, Predators, Maple Leafs, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames are aggressively trying to get Johnny Gaudreau signed. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are interested in re-signing Evander Kane but a couple of insiders and media members aren’t sure the odds are all that good he sticks around.

What is Ilya Mikheyev asking for on his next deal? Finally, are the Boston Bruins actually in a position where they’ll need to trade David Pastrnak?

Flames Going Hard After Gaudreau Extension

As per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Flames have no intention of backing off of their stance to get Gaudreau re-signed to a new deal. LeBrun adds, “It’s not just about wanting to re-sign Gaudreau but also wanting to get some kind of answer — either way — on the player’s true intentions sooner rather than later.”

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If the Flames learn that Gaudreau is more likely to test free agency and don’t get an answer before July 13, they could start talking to teams about a trade. LeBrun explains:

One thing to also remember: If for whatever reason the Flames can’t re-sign Gaudreau, and decide to gauge the trade market ahead of July 13 to see if the eighth year on a max deal is worth enough to another team to jump the start of free agency, Gaudreau can only be traded to five teams without his consent. So the agent has a lot of control over that particular path. source – ‘LeBrun: Johnny Gaudreau, Evgeni Malkin, Ilya Mikheyev and other pending UFA updates- Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 06/07/2022

Two teams to watch if Gaudreau hits the open market are the New Jersey Devils and Seattle Kraken — who are said to be thinking about an aggressive approach to free agency this summer.

Did Kane Just Say Goodbye to Oilers?

Evander Kane sent out a thank you message to everyone involved in his run with the Edmonton Oilers. Many people are already suggesting this was a goodbye note and that he’ll test free agency.

Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports there are a lot of moving parts when it comes to a new deal getting done between the Oilers and Kane but his gut said he doesn’t see a fit. Between his young family and the other options that will surely present themselves because of the run he had with the Oilers, it’s certainly not a slam dunk even if Ken Holland is interested, which it sounds like he is.

As for what Kane might be worth on the open market, while on Tim and Friends, Kevin Weekes said in terms of money (millions) for a new contract if it’s with the Oilers, it starts with a seven. For any other team, the ask will start with an eight.

Gap Between Forsberg and Predators

LeBrun also notes that contract talks have begun again between the Predators and Filip Forsberg’s camp. He gets the sense there remains a gap between the two sides and there’s still time to close that gap. The NHL insider notes that J.P. Barry (Forsberg’s agent) isn’t known as one who bluffs and it will be intriguing to see if one side gives first.

LeBrun writes:

Is this simply about Barry pushing the Predators as far as possible and then Forsberg definitely taking that deal? Or is there a threshold set by the agent that the player is willing to stick to and that would send them to the market if the team doesn’t move enough?

Mikheyev Probably Wants $3.5 Million Per Season

The agent for Ilya Mikheyev, Dan Milstein, plans on speaking with the Toronto Maple Leafs in a couple of weeks, notes LeBrun. The thought is that he could fetch $3.5 million on the open market and the Maple Leafs may not be able to go that high. He writes, “Let’s see what comes of that conversation between both sides, but I find it hard to envision the Leafs being able to come up with a contract that works.”

Could David Pastrnak be Traded by the Bruins?

Elliotte Friedman said while on The Jeff Marek Show: “I know there’s been some rumblings today that they’re going to try and trade David Pastrnak, I don’t believe that’s the case, at least not initially. I believe their intention is to sign him.” That said, he notes that if things change and the Bruins get the sense they can’t get a new deal done, they might explore a trade.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic writes that Pastrnak saw how the Bruins didn’t stand in the way of Torey Krug going to St. Louis or David Krejci relocating his family to Czechia. A source says those were two of his best friends and “No chance he comes back with Sweens as GM.” Shinzawa adds that Pastrnak is closely watching what the Bruins do next and where it appears this team is going to go. It could be that the Bruins championship window is closed. If so:

All of this may discourage Pastrnak from putting pen to paper, at least until he gets a better read on the Bruins’ long-term health. If the Bruins sense any hesitation on Pastrnak’s part to re-sign, their only alternative will be to trade their 2014 first-rounder. They cannot afford to let Pastrnak skate for nothing.