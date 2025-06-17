NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Penguins, Oilers, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, if Mitch Marner leaves, will the Toronto Maple Leafs have some interest in Mika Zibanejad? Meanwhile, have the Pittsburgh Penguins told Evgeni Malkin that the final season of his current contract will be his last season with the team? Is Evan Bouchard worth $11 million per season? Finally, are the Vancouver Canucks considering Bowen Byram, and does he want to join the team in Vancouver?

Maple Leafs and Zibanejad?

According to The Athletic’s Arthur Staple, the Maple Leafs “might have some interest” in New York Rangers star Mika Zibanejad. Apparently, the Rangers and Zibanejad might have already come to terms on the idea of trading him, and while Staple is only spitballing an idea, he wonders if the Leafs would show interest in plugging a hole offensively.

Staple writes:

“There’s a chance that Drury has already worked it out with Zibanejad, who has five years at a $8.5 million average annual value remaining plus a full no-move clause, that moving on would be best. They’d still need to find a fit —the Leafs might have some interest and some space to fill…” source – ‘After Kreider trade, what comes next for core-shuffling Rangers? Analyzing the possible moves’ – Arthur Staple – 06-13-2025

Someone like Zibanejad might be a target if John Tavares also leaves the Leafs. The hosts of Kyper and Bourne got into a conversation about Tavares’ asking price, and none seemed willing to go above $5 million per season if forced into a tough decision.

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic wondered if the Leafs would rather have Zibanejad at his salary for five more years or overpay for Sam Bennett on a long-term deal at around $9-$10 million?

Oilers Thrilled Evan Bouchard Comes in Under $11 Million?

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug noted during Monday night’s Got Yer’ Back podcast that he believes the Edmonton Oilers have a tentative deal in place to re-sign defenseman Evan Bouchard on a long-term deal. Financials still need to be worked out, but he reports that the Oilers would be thrilled if the number came in anywhere below $11 million per season.

May 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrates a goal scored by Bouchard against the Dallas Stars during the first period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

That’s a massive number, but Rishaug asked a viewer if he would be willing to lose Bouchard over $ 250,000 to $ 500,000 if Bouchard’s side stood firm, knowing the cap was going to increase significantly over the next eight years. Bouchard has proven himself to be that important to the team, and Rishaug says what the Oilers are paying for is not a power-play points getter, but a defenseman who is elite at moving the puck up to the forwards.

Malkin Done in Pittsburgh After Next Season

It appears Evgeni Malkin will be playing in his final season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and whether he retires or not, he won’t be back. According to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, the Penguins do not plan to offer the veteran center a contract extension.

Yohe writes:

“Evgeni Malkin will return for his 20th campaign with the Penguins next season. It will be his last in Pittsburgh. While it remains unclear if future Hall of Fame center will retire following the 2025-26 season, the Penguins are not expected to offer him another contract with the franchise, sources within the organization said.” source – ‘What I’m hearing about Evgeni Malkin’s future with the Penguins’ – Josh Yohe – The Athletic – 06/16/2025

This will lead to questions about whether Malkin would be open to waiving his no-move clause and joining another team this summer or next season. If he intends to continue playing, but not in Pittsburgh, would he try to control his future by working with the team to secure a trade and then a new contract elsewhere?

Does Bowen Byram Want to Join the Canucks?

According to Rick Dhaliwal, several teams are monitoring the situation in Buffalo involving defenseman Bowen Byram. Dhaliwal noted on Donnie and Dhali that he “would not be surprised” if the Canucks are in the mix.

Adrian Dater went even further, writing, “I believe Byram wants to be a Canuck.”

It doesn’t make a lot of sense for the Canucks to prioritize Byram when their need at forward is stronger. However, there might be a bigger trade here or thoughts behind the scenes that the organization needs a Plan B in the event Quinn Hughes leans toward leaving. If Hughes is gone, Byram becomes a critical piece of the blue line.