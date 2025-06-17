Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Marner Domino, If Tavares Goes & Hirvonen to Finland

The roster questions are piling up as the Toronto Maple Leafs head into a pivotal offseason. From Mitch Marner’s charity decisions sparking speculation, to the looming salary cap crunch that could force out core veterans, to a once-promising prospect heading back to Europe, the organization is facing pressure on multiple fronts. What happens over the next few weeks could define the next several seasons—and reshape the team’s identity entirely.

Related: Maple Leafs’ 2025-26 Roster Projection 1.0: Entering the Post-Marner Era

Here’s the latest news and rumours from a team on the brink of significant change.

Item One: Marner Cancels Charity Event: Is This the Beginning of the End?

The story broke Monday morning, but its ripple effects are just beginning: Marner has cancelled his annual charity event, a fixture of his summer calendar and a staple in Toronto’s hockey community. The Marner Assist Foundation cited “uncertainty” around his summer schedule as the reason, but the timing—and the context—are hard to ignore. With free agency just two weeks away and no talks underway between Marner’s camp and Maple Leafs management, speculation is simmering.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

For years, the Marner All-Star Invitational has been more than a fundraiser—it’s been a symbol of Marner’s deep roots in Toronto, both on and off the ice. The decision to cancel now, without rescheduling or offering plans, feels like a deliberate clearing of the decks. Combine that with Elliotte Friedman’s recent report that Marner’s camp is not engaging with the Maple Leafs, and the writing seems to be on the wall. While no official statement has confirmed his departure, this latest move looks like a domino falling—perhaps the first of many.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Marner’s Monster Offers, Tavares Talks & Re-Signing Holmberg

Whether Marner is protecting flexibility during a pivotal career moment or quietly stepping back from the city he’s called home for nine NHL seasons, the era of Marner in Toronto appears to be reaching its final chapter.

Item Two: Without Tavares, the Maple Leafs Face a Big Hole

Few analysts seem to wonder what happens if John Tavares isn’t part of the Maple Leafs roster next season. The answer is that the team faces an immediate and pressing question: who skates in the second-line centre role? With Auston Matthews solid as the top centre, the depth chart behind him—Max Domi, Scott Laughton, and David Kämpf—suddenly looks thin. That’s a significant drop in firepower and reliability, especially for a team with playoff ambitions. While removing Tavares’ $11 million salary cap hit would free up flexibility, it also creates a glaring hole in a critical position.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates scoring a goal during the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs would need to use that cap space to add another centre through free agency or trade. The challenge is that this summer’s unrestricted free agent (UFA) centre market isn’t robust, and finding a valid second-line option won’t be easy. Relying on internal candidates like Domi or Laughton to take on that role full-time might not be a sustainable solution. It could force the organization into getting creative, possibly acquiring someone with upside who hasn’t yet hit their stride, or overpaying for a short-term fix.

Related: 5 Hard Truths About the Maple Leafs After Yet Another Game 7 Exit

Regardless of their direction, life without Tavares significantly changes the lineup’s shape. Toronto would be left balancing top-end skill with patchwork depth, and might have to shift key pieces around to build two functional scoring lines. This isn’t just a cap shuffle—it’s a redefinition of the team’s forward core, which would test the front office’s ability to plan with purpose rather than patch with hope.

Item Three: Roni Hirvonen Heads Back to Finland

Roni Hirvonen’s North American journey might be over. The 23-year-old forward has signed a one-year deal with Oulun Kärpät in Finland’s Liiga. After completing his entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs, Hirvonen remains a restricted free agent. If Toronto submits a qualifying offer by June 30, they will retain his NHL rights should he return. However, with a shift in the team’s player development philosophy since he was drafted in 2020, it’s uncertain whether the organization sees him as part of their future.

Roni Hirvonen of Team Finland (Pasi Mennander / Finnish Ice Hockey Association)

Hirvonen’s first two years with the Toronto Marlies were filled with misfortune and resilience. From a concussion at rookie camp, to the death of his father, to a serious eye injury early in his American Hockey League (AHL) debut, the 2020 second-round pick endured more than most prospects face in a decade. Though he fully recovered and returned to action, his production was modest: 34 points in 96 games across two seasons. Still, staying healthy this past year was an encouraging step.

Related: Maple Leafs Out on Big UFA, Plus More NHL Rumors

His return to Finland offers a chance to reset and rebuild his game in a familiar environment. Whether he can recapture the promise that made him a standout with Finland’s national junior team remains to be seen. For now, Hirvonen gets the breathing room he likely needs—and the Maple Leafs have a decision to make about whether to keep the door open for a potential second act in Toronto.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With just weeks until the NHL’s free agency window opens, the Maple Leafs navigate uncertainty on several levels. Marner’s future feels more unsettled than ever, the Tavares era may be winding down without ceremony, and developmental projects like Hirvonen are being reassessed.

For a team still searching for a postseason breakthrough, the months ahead won’t just be about managing the salary cap—they’ll be about making the right bets on what this team wants to be moving forward.