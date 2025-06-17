Canadiens Add Another Promising Piece With Vinzenz Rohrer Signing

The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Vinzenz Rohrer to a three-year entry-level contract, finalizing a deal well deserved for the young prospect. The Austrian winger, a 2022 third-round pick, earned the contract after a solid season in Switzerland and an impressive showing at the 2025 World Championship, where he helped Austria reach the quarterfinals.

While Rohrer may not be a household name just yet, this signing represents a smart, strategic move for both the player and the organization, one that shows the Canadiens continue to value upside, work ethic, and long-term development.

Overview

Rohrer was selected 75th overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft after a standout season with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Ottawa 67s. After two solid seasons with the 67s and exploring his development options, he returned to Europe and found a home with the Zurich Lions in the Swiss League.

Related : Revisiting the Canadiens’ 2022 Draft Class

In his second season with Zurich, Rohrer played an important depth role, recording 15 goals and 10 assists over 52 games. The 20-year-old provided speed, energy, and accountability in all three zones while helping Zurich capture its second straight championship. His consistency and reliability at the pro level did not go unnoticed.

Vinzenz Rohrer, Ottawa 67s (Frankie Benvenuti / The Hockey Writers)

But it was on the international stage that Rohrer truly made noise. Representing Austria at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, he put up four goals and two assists in eight games, playing a key role in Austria’s surprising run to the quarterfinals. His performance, highlighted by relentless effort and timely scoring, confirmed that he can elevate his game when the stakes are high.

What Rohrer Could Become

Rohrer is not the flashiest prospect in Montreal’s pipeline, but his ceiling shouldn’t be underestimated.

He plays the game at a high pace and brings an incredible motor shift after shift. Whether it’s forechecking hard or creating turnovers, Rohrer’s value comes from doing the little things right, the kind that coaches trust when the games matter most. He has good hands, underrated vision, and the IQ to make plays under pressure. While he’s not likely to become a top-six offensive force, he has the tools to fill a bottom-six NHL role down the line, with energy, speed, and responsible play being his calling cards.

At just 20 years old, Rohrer still has plenty of room to grow. Physically, he’s still maturing, and another season in a structured pro environment will only help. Importantly, his drive never dips, he’s the kind of player who’s impossible to wear down and always finds a way to impact the game.

A Smart Contract

What makes this deal even more sensible for the Canadiens is the flexibility it allows. If Rohrer doesn’t make the NHL roster out of camp in 2025-26, which is the most likely scenario, he’ll return to Zurich for another season in the Swiss League. That’s not a setback, but rather a calculated step in his development.

Zurich is once again expected to contend for a championship, and Rohrer will have the opportunity to log meaningful minutes in a winning environment, exactly what a young player needs. Instead of being a depth piece with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Laval Rocket, where opportunities are limited and even a first-rounder like Filip Mesar struggled to stay in the lineup during the playoffs, Rohrer can continue playing top-nine minutes in a league known for strong systems and veteran talent.

That’s a win for everyone. Montreal gets to retain his rights and monitor his growth in a familiar setting, while Rohrer gets to compete for a third straight title with Zurich. The organization also doesn’t force him into a logjam where ice time could stunt his progression.

The Canadiens have done this before with other European prospects, allowing them to develop overseas until a real opportunity arises. And while Rohrer may still be a couple of years away from pushing for a full-time NHL role, his trajectory is trending in the right direction. Signing him now shows the Canadiens are invested in his future and ready to give him a chance when the time is right.

He’s proven he can thrive in a pro setting, he’s shown up on the international stage, and he continues to grow as a player. Whether his future lies on the Canadiens’ third or fourth line, on the penalty kill, or simply as a reliable energy piece, Rohrer brings qualities every NHL team needs to win.

Signing him now, with a clear fallback option in Zurich, is just good business and good development. It’s a smart move for the Canadiens and a well-earned reward for a player who’s always given more than expected.