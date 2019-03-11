In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are updates on what the plans are for Quinn Hughes in Vancouver, what the Rangers will do with their rebuild and how it might include a big-ticket free agent and how the Arizona Coyotes tried to get creative after the NHL Trade Deadline. Finally, the Oilers are short-listing their search for a new GM and there are some surprising names on the list.

Canucks May Delay Debut of Quinn Hughes

As per a report by Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos, Quinn Hughes is now signed to an entry-level deal, but there is some concern that if he plays in 10 or more games this season, it would make him eligible for the Seattle expansion draft in 2021. If the Canucks decide they’re in a playoff push and Hughes is part of the reason they get there, the organization will have a difficult decision.

Welcome to the #Canucks Quinn Hughes! Last year’s 7th overall pick signs a three-year entry-level contract with Vancouver. https://t.co/lDwkuR7EPU — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 10, 2019

Speculation is that Canucks would never risk losing Hughes in that manner and won’t let him play the 10 games. His debut may already be delayed, even though there was some thought he might play on Wednesday. Kypreos said, “But he did block a shot the other night on his ankle, which could jeopardize that start.”

Related: NHL Rumors: Rangers, Oilers, Canucks, Kings, More

Coyotes Tried to Add After Trade Deadline

Elliotte Friedman had a Friday morning radio hit on Calgary’s Sportsnet 960 and said Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka was trying to add a piece to the roster after the trade deadline and when Derek Stepan got hurt. He was under the impression you could trade for someone but they wouldn’t be playoff eligible if the Coyotes had made it. That rule is no longer in practice.

The new rule is that only European free agents are allowed to be added to your roster after the deadline passes and the Coyotes couldn’t find anyone they liked enough to pull the trigger on bringing him in.

Friedman called it a smart idea, but not one the NHL would have allowed.

Related: NHL Rumors: Edler, Barrie, Karlsson, More

McKenzie Says Rangers Rebuild Begins With Panarin

Bob McKenzie had a Monday radio hit on Edmonton’s TSN 1260 and said while the New York Rangers are rebuilding thanks to the trades of Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello, “it’s kind of a soft rebuild if you want to call it that.”

McKenzie said once Artemi Panarin hits free agency, the Rangers will line up with their bags of money saying, ‘Come see us, come play with us.’ The Rangers believe this will be one of the best ways to shorten the rebuild from five, six or seven years to only a couple.

There is speculation Panarin is interested in the Rangers as well.

Related: NHL Rumors: Senators, Flyers, Red Wings, More

Oilers Are Narrowing Down Their Search

There is some speculation that while the Oilers are saying they will take their time and interview a ton of candidates for the new GM role, there is already a short list and it includes interim GM Keith Gretzky. Oilers radio host, Bob Stauffer suggested that names he thinks make sense (and he’s often got an inside track on these sorts of things), is Kelly McCrimmon, Ross Mahoney, Laurence Gilman, Mark Hunter, and Gretzky.

Oilers GM search: 5 Names that make sense to me: Kelly McCrimmon

Ross Mahoney

Laurence Gilman

Mark Hunter And Interim GM Keith Gretzky — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) March 11, 2019

Some are suggesting that the list is being shortened and Gretzky a serious contender because of the candidates the team has reached out to, there might not be as much interest in the job as many would have figured.

Darren Dreger suggested that Dave Nonis, Sean Burke, and Mike Futa might be candidates as well.

Listen to the Latest Edition of The Hockey Writers Podcast