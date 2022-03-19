NHL Rumors: Rangers, Devils, Bruins, Oilers, Canadiens, Kings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers are one of the teams potentially interested in Phil Kessel. Are they willing to take on his big cap hit? Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils aren’t receiving calls on P.K.Subban. Is there another option the team has to move him? If the Boston Bruins don’t acquire Jakob Chychrun out of Arizona, do they have a backup plan? Could the Edmonton Oilers go after Nick Paul or Carson Soucy? Carey Price is back on the ice with the Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings got some bad news on Drew Doughty. How might that change their deadline plans?

Rangers Kicking Tires on Kessel

The Rangers have the room to take on Kessel’s contract, and they might be one of the few teams willing to take a calculated risk and trade for the forward before Monday’s deadline. Frank Seravalli of the DFO Rundown podcast reports the Rangers have shown interest and if the Arizona Coyotes are willing to retain salary (which they are), there could be a deal there.

Phil Kessel, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Seravalli isn’t sure if the Rangers are eager to be big players in the rental market but the price to acquire Kessel would be incredibly low and Jason Gregor adds that players have been very public about how much they like playing with him. He notes that how a player fits into a team’s locker room is also important. Gregor wonders if Kessel would be keen on moving so far away from his family now that he has a newborn at home. Kessel has a no-trade clause that allows him a chance to choose eight teams that he would be willing to accept a trade to.

No Calls Coming in for Subban

Seravalli also reports that no one has called in regards to trading for P.K. Subban. The defenseman’s cap hit is much higher than the value he provides and while the Devils would be willing to retain 50% of his salary in a tight market where money isn’t readily available for most teams, he’s still not a realistic option.

P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There’s a theory out there that perhaps the Devils and Subban could mutually agree to terminate his contract in a move that similarly happened with Zach Bogosian in 2019. If the Devils can’t trade Subban and they both agree to void his contract, Subban could then sign as a free agent with whatever team is willing to give him an opportunity. This is an unlikely scenario, but it is possible.

Bruins Could Move to Plan B on Blue Line

The latest buzz out of Arizona is that defenseman Jakob Chychrun won’t be traded. Andy Strickland reports, that a deal was still possible but he expected that deal to take place in the summer rather than before the NHL Trade Deadline. From the moment Chychrun’s name popped up in rumors the Bruins were in on the blueliner. What will they do if he isn’t available?

I'm not saying it won't happen but it's looking more and more like Jakob Chychrun won't be moved before Monday's deadline and any deal involving him is more likely to happen in the summer. Could change but that's where we are today. #Yotes — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) March 17, 2022

Seravalli reports the Bruins have kicked tires on Calvin de Haan out of Chicago and the ask is apparently a second-round pick. It is believed the Blackhawks will move de Haan before Monday as the pending UFA makes $4.55 million, averages between 17 and 22 minutes per game, and likely won’t be back with the team next season.

Oilers Eyeing a Defenseman and a Forward

According to Ryan Rishaug of TSN, the Oilers might be interested in Carson Soucy out of the Seattle Kraken organization. He writes, “Still think Soucy makes a lot of sense for them. Do wonder how Chiarot deal affected the market, especially for a player with a year left on his deal as opposed to a UFA.”

Carson Soucy, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rishaug also notes that the Oilers could check in on the cost to acquire Nick Paul out of Ottawa. He writes, “Have the think Nick Paul is a player the Oilers would at least kick tires on if he’s not signing. Big forward with some skill. UFA but that style could be a longer-term fit, depending on the number.”

Blue Jackets Aggressively Trying to Move Domi

Labeled the ”perfect playoff pickup” Max Domi is likely to be traded before Monday’s deadline as the Columbus Blue Jackets are actively trying to deal him to another team. Seravalli said he would be surprised if he isn’t traded and added that there’s a real feel of disappointment surrounding the player, even though his per-minute numbers are actually pretty good.

Domi plays with a physical edge and would be a good fit for a playoff team that needs his style of play. The Washington Capitals are believed to be a team with some interest here.

Carey Price Back With Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that goaltender Carey Price is rejoining his teammates at practice. This is not a sign he’s close to returning but Eric Engels of Sportsnet writes, “No in-depth analysis on Carey Price’s return to practice and taking the next step in his knee rehabilitation.”

Jonathan Drouin will also make his return to the lineup against the Ottawa Senators. Brendan Gallagher won’t play with a lower-body injury.

Kings Interested in Chychrun, Doughty Out Long-Term

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports that the Los Angeles Kings are one of the teams interested in Chychrun and the pressure to acquire him has increased after news that Drew Doughty could be out long-term became a real possibility.

Darren Dreger reports, Doughty’s injury is more significant than expected and he could miss more time than the Kings originally feared. He wasn’t sure if it would affect their trade deadline plans, but the Kings are in a playoff spot and Chychrun would certainly help keep them there.