NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Blue Jackets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, we start the column with a non-rumors relation appreciation note to Connor McDavid. From there, Travis Dermott’s name is in the trade rumor mill for the Toronto Maple Leafs and he commented on the chatter. There’s more news on the return of Carey Price and there’s increased talk that Joonas Korpisalo could be on the move out of Columbus.

McDavid Wows the NHL With Goal of the Year

When asked what he was thinking taking on four New York Rangers players and beating them all, including goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, McDavid said, he gets paid to score big goals and he was just doing his job. His teammates called if the best goals they’d ever seen, but no one should be surprised that McDavid downplayed it.

While it isn’t rumors related, it seemed important to draw attention to what an incredible goal Connor McDavid scored on Friday. It’s a video that is already viral and being passed around the league but it’s so incredibly impressive that it earns a nod in our rumors column.

Dermott Talks His Name Being Discussed in Trade Rumors

Travis Dermott was asked by reporters this morning what he thought about his name being in trade rumors. He responded: “I’m in the blue and white right now so that’s where my heart is.”

Travis Dermott, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There’s been chatter that the Maple Leafs are currently shopping a defenseman and the two names mentioned most often are Dermott’s and Justin Holl’s. Nick Kypreos reports that the Leafs have made it clear to NHL clubs that both players are available in trade discussions and the expected return is an upper-mid-round draft pick or a more rugged defenseman with less term on his contract.

If Dermott is available, it’s likely because his fairly strong play to start the season may have upped his value around the NHL.

In other Leafs’ news, Kristen Shilton is reporting, “Petr Mrazek has tweaked something related to his previous groin injury, hence #Leafs recalling Joseph Woll. Team expects to know more tomorrow about Mrazek’s status moving forward.”

Agent Disputes Report Leafs are Negotiating with Jack Campbell

According to Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun, Campbell’s agent says that reports the Maple Leafs and the goaltender are already engaged in contract discussions are false. Traikos quotes Kurt Overhardt who told Postmedia during a phone interview on Friday:

“Whoever said we’re talking is full of crap. That’s so inaccurate. I can tell you that there’s been no material discussions (with the Leafs). Jack just wants to play hockey. That’s it.” source – ‘TRAIKOS: Maple Leafs have already waited too long to re-sign Jack Campbell’ – Michael Traikos – Toronto Sun – 11/5/2021

Carey Price Returns Monday

Further to our report yesterday that the Canadiens expect to get goaltender Carey Price back soon, details of his return surfaced Friday that he’ll be back with the team this Monday. Head coach Dominique Ducharme revealed that Price will meet with athletic therapists and develop a plan moving forward.

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ducharme added, “He’s coming off a surgery, so we’ve got to see where he’s at with that. And then from there I think it’s gym, then on the ice by himself, then with the goalie coach, with shooters, with the team.” Price may have a conditioning stint with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket before returning to action with the Canadiens. He did something similar last season when he joined the Rocket after recovering from a concussion.

Korpisalo Trade Chatter Increases

As per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, that talk out of Columbus that goalie Joonas Korpisalo could be on the move has increased. There were whispers around the NHL claiming GM Jarmo Kekalainen was taking calls on the netminder and now it seems he is officially available.

Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Portzline writes:

We poked around with three NHL front-office types. Arizona, Buffalo and Montreal were seen as the most likely destinations for Korpisalo, who has one year remaining on his contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The best the Blue Jackets could do last summer was a mid-to-late round draft pick or a lukewarm prospect, so they waited for a better market to emerge. With Korpisalo headed to UFA status, they may not get much more. source – ‘Blue Jackets Sunday Gathering: A chat with Gary Bettman, and Joonas Korpisalo trade chatter intensifies’ – Aaron Portzline – The Athletic – 10/31/-2021