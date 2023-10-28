NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Connor McDavid watch continues and there’s good news for fans of the Edmonton Oilers. He’s practicing outside on Saturday in the hopes he might be able to go on Sunday in the Heritage Classic. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins placed Milan Lucic on LTIR. Fraser Minten was sent back to the WHL. Does the slow start by the Calgary Flames affect contract negotiations with Noah Hanifin?

Is McDavid Going to Play the Heritage Classic?

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, “The sun did rise today in Edmonton. Better news on the horizon for #Oilers? Sounds like the plan is for Connor McDavid to practice this evening outdoors at Commonwealth Stadium. Let’s see how he feels this morning.”

If McDavid does play this Sunday, there will be people on both sides of the debate about whether he should. With both the Oilers and Calgary Flames struggling, The Heritage Classic has transformed from a mere special event into a crucial must-win game. The revelation of McDavid’s participation could turn the tide, potentially leading to a sellout. But, will McDavid be inclined to push boundaries and suit up if he’s not quite ready?

Milan Lucic Goes on LTIR

The Boston Bruins have confirmed that winger Milan Lucic has been designated for LTIR, sidelining him for a minimum of 10 games and 24 days. Stepping into his spot on the roster is center Oskar Steen. Lucic’s absence is attributed to a lower-body injury, initially anticipated to sideline him for a few weeks. He will first be eligible to play on Nov. 18 vs. Montreal.

Milan Lucic, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 35-year-old, in his first season back with the Bruins after a summer signing, displayed a promising start with two assists and eight hits in his initial four games before the injury setback. As per CapFriendly, Jesper Boqvist and Patrick Brown to the minors. They also recalled Mason Lohrei and Jakub Zboril to the NHL, bringing them to within $81,497 of the ceiling.

Fraser Minten Sent to WHL, Done With Leafs For Now

The Toronto Maple Leafs have returned Fraser Minten to WHL Kamloops. He’ll go down and likely be named the captain but Kyle Cushman of The Score also believes he’ll be traded before the WHL trade deadline. It seems likely the Leafs are going to use the same plan with Minten that the Seattle Kraken used with Shane Wright last season. He could play games with the Marlies and then Team Canada before eventually finishing the year back in the WHL.

Darren Dreger of TSN posts, “Leafs sending Fraser Minten back to Kamloops is the right call. Huge development year for him with potential of World Juniors, etc Excellent camp and preseason, but he can’t sit and grow as a player.” Sheldon Keefe on Fraser Minten: “He should be really proud and feel good about what he’s done to earn an opportunity to play in the NHL…. He’s just got such terrific perspective and maturity.”

In a subsequent move, the Maple Leafs have recalled D William Lagesson from the Toronto Marlies. That recall comes after it was learned that Jake McCabe would be out with an injury.

How Will Hanifin React to Slow Start By Flames?

In his recent “32 Thoughts” column on Sportsnet, Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Calgary Flames are actively pursuing a contract extension for Noah Hanifin, despite the team’s turbulent start to the current season. Hanifin, set to turn 27 in January and currently in the peak of his playing career, appears more receptive to an extension compared to the previous season’s end.

That said, discussions between the Flames and Hanifin might be facing challenges now, as noted by Frank Seravalli on Daily Faceoff. This much losing can’t be a positive for the defenseman. Seravalli writes: