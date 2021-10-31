NHL Rumors; Sabres, Ducks, Flames, Golden Knights, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the trade talk surrounding Jack Eichel continues but reports are that talks heat up and cool down, then heat up again. Which teams are interested and is a trade actually getting closer? In non-Eichel related rumors, there are questions about how patient the Edmonton Oilers will be with Kailer Yamamoto, and is Donald Fehr on his way out of the NHLPA?

Golden Knights Still the Favorite for Eichel

Despite chatter that teams like Calgary, Anaheim, St. Louis and others are potentially in the mix for Eichel, the Golden Knights remain the favorite to land the center. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff tweets that the two sides are “well down the track” in trade talks, but notes that there are still plenty of moving parts. The Golden Knights waiver claim on Michael Amadio is being considered interesting as if he might be part of a pending deal.

Darren Dreger of TSN reports that Eichel talks heated up earlier this week, then cooled down, and then reheated this weekend but until this situation is resolved the Golden Knights will remain as the leading candidate.

Ducks Pull Silfverberg from Lineup

There was speculation the timing of Jakob Silfverberg‘s removal from Anaheim’s roster might have something to do with an Eichel trade considering the Ducks have been linked to the trade talks. John Hoven writes: “Silfverberg timing was ironic, unrelated. Not trade-related.” He adds, “I’m not saying Silfverberg is on his way to Anaheim. I’ll say this though… To make the money work on a theoretical deal w/ Buffalo, almost surely wouldn’t be just prospects to Sabres.”

…how to do a deal and not pay the asking price from Buffalo.



At one point, Sabres were asking for 4-5 assets, including TWO first round picks (unprotected) + an A prospect + B prospect.



And Zegras / Drysdale weren't available. Comtois? Maybe.



Can Murray become a magician? — The Mayor (@mayorNHL) October 30, 2021

Hoven points out that the Ducks were not interested in moving Trevor Zegras or Jamie Drysdale and adds, “Few updates… From what I’ve been able to gather, the expectation was the Eichel / VGK deal was to be completed by EOD yesterday. Not sure what the hold-up is. So, what’s left – Krebs, Whitecloud, and a pair of firsts?”

Flames Unlikely Suitors For Eichel if They Keep Winning

Assuming the Calgary Flames stay as hot as they are right now (six wins in a row), they aren’t a team likely to be serious about adding Eichel. While he would put them in a great position should they make the playoffs, that he wouldn’t be available to them right away is problematic since the team would have to give up multiple pieces and disrupt their chemistry.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Extension of Rielly Has On-Ice and Off-Ice Benefits

Steve Macfarlane of Calgary Hockey Now suggests the Flames addition of head coach Darryl Sutter showed they weren’t interested in a rebuild either and that they want to win this season. Kevin Weekes of ESPN did report the Flames are with the Golden Knights as potential destinations still, though he too notes that things remain “fluid and complex.”

How Long Will Oilers Wait on Yamamoto?

Kailer Yamamoto is doing a lot of things right. At the same time, not only has he not scored this season, he doesn’t have a point and he produced no shots on net in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. He’s playing on a second line with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and adding nothing to the scoresheet is not going to sit well with the Oilers for much longer.

Kailer Yamamoto, Edmonton Oilers, Oct. 21, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal points out that there will come a time where the Oilers will decide to move on. He writes:

Edmonton is almost half-way to the quarter pole. If he hasn’t snapped out of this by the 20-game mark at the latest, I think a change will be made. But what do you do? Mess with that 3 rd line? I wouldn’t. Move Zach Hyman over to the right side and off Connor McDavid’s line? That doesn’t sound enticing, either. I’m not sure I see any of the current 4 th liners in the Top 6. And Yamamoto himself is not the prototypical 4 th liner. That doesn’t leave the kid in an enviable spot. source – ‘How long will the Edmonton Oilers ride out Kailer Yamamoto’s scoring drought: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 10/31/2021

The one thing Leavins says Yamamoto has going for him is that the Oilers are winning. Still, that will only buy him so much time.

Players Could Vote to Remove Donald Fehr

Monday will see the NHLPA executive board hold a meeting that was not previously scheduled but was called by executive director Donald Fehr. The players are reportedly very upset about the mishandling of Kyle Beach’s sexual assault and there could be a vote to remove Fehr from his position.

Donald Fehr, center, executive director of the National Hockey League Players’ Association, stands with NHL hockey players including Tampa Bay Lightning’s Steven Stamkos, left, Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, second from left, and Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin, right (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young, File)

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday: “Now, according to the players’ association’s own constitution, the players do have the ability, if they want, to go into a private session. The way it is written, the executive director chairs it unless the matters discussed relate to the position and performance of that person.”

There is some concern that if Fehr is immediately removed the union will be into chaos and that he’ll agree to resign if a smooth transition can be found. Reports are that many don’t care and will vote to remove him immediately. Mathieu Schneider is a candidate rumored to be potentially voted in.