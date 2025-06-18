NHL Rumors: Oilers, Panthers, Stars, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers lost again to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. What is the fallout as the team approaches free agency and the offseason, where it’s likely they’ll want to make changes? Meanwhile, it sounds like Jamie Benn will be returning to the Dallas Stars. Finally, K’Andre Miller‘s name is a popular one in trade discussions right now. Are the New York Rangers set to move him?

Fallout for Oilers After Second Stanley Cup Final Loss

Connor McDavid didn’t hold back when criticizing the Oilers’ approach in the Cup Final, saying, “We kept f—ing trying the same thing over and over again.” Some are wondering if McDavid was taking a subtle shot at the way the coaching was handled and if there was a lack of recognition that things needed to be adjusted, or if this was on the players, including himself.

Meanwhile, thoughts that McDavid might jump ship from the Oilers were everywhere on social media — as expected after another failed attempt to win the Stanley Cup. However, many also believe that not winning might lead to a greater likelihood that McDavid signs on again.

Jun 14, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

As for who else might be gone, Stuart Skinner’s future in Edmonton will be a topic of discussion. The Oilers chose not to improve their goaltending at the trade deadline, but they may feel compelled to make a change this summer. Trent Frederic is reportedly close to signing an extension in Edmonton, and an Evan Bouchard deal is reportedly all but confirmed.

Can the Panthers Keep Ekblad, Bennett, and Marchand?

Darren Dreger spoke with GM Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers and was told there was a way the Florida Panthers could keep all three of Aaron Ekblad, Brad Marchand, and Sam Bennett on the team and re-sign them as free agents. When Matthew Tkachuk was relayed this news, he was thrilled with the idea, but also said he’s a player-first guy and that those three should make sure a team “backs up the Brinks” truck for them.

It will be intriguing to see who has to leave the roster to fit those three back in and how much each is willing to take off their respective deals to keep as much of the team together as possible. As Tkachuk pointed out, all three of them had stellar contract years that will certainly translate into better offers.

Jamie Benn Set to Sign with Stars

Frank Seravalli reported on the Morning Cuppa Hockey, “I think Jamie Benn is on track to extend with the Stars.” He’s not the only one who thought so, as Andy Strickland also reported a similar note on Benn when he was corrected about rumors the Anaheim Ducks might be open to trading Troy Terry.

Are the Rangers Moving K’Andre Miller?

Seravalli reports that 12 to 15 teams are interested in Rangers’ K’Andre Miller. He noted, “There’s more than smoke — there’s absolute fire when it comes to K’Andre Miller.” The Rangers are looking to reshape their defense core, and as an RFA, he needs to be paid. However, the Rangers are unsure whether they want to commit the necessary funds to extend Miller.

