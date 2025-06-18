Canadiens & Rangers Should Be Trade Partners This Offseason

Since they did not participate in the playoffs this spring, the New York Rangers have become one of the most talked-about teams in the NHL rumor mill. After a disappointing season full of ups and mostly downs, it appears the organization is ready to shake things up. With Chris Kreider already dealt to the Anaheim Ducks, the Rangers are clearly open to making bold moves. For the Montreal Canadiens, a team with cap space and a young core in place, this could be the right time to pick up the phone.

A Direct Link: Jeff Gorton

The most obvious connection between the two teams is Jeff Gorton. Now serving as Montreal’s Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, Gorton was the general manager of the Rangers from 2015 to 2021. Under his leadership, New York rebuilt quickly and efficiently through the draft.

He was responsible for selecting Alexis Lafrenière (1st overall in 2020), K’Andre Miller (22nd in 2018), and Will Cuylle (60th in 2020), two of whom are now restricted free agents and right in the middle of the Rangers’ offseason puzzle.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While Lafrenière signed a seven-year deal that averages $7.45 million last offseason, the Rangers still face cap pressure and need to make key decisions on Miller and Cuylle. Add that to their “win-now” mindset, and you have a situation ripe for potential movement.

Cap Pressure and Roster Decisions

New York currently has just over $13 million in cap space, but that won’t last long. Miller is due for a significant raise as a top-four defenseman, and Cuylle has earned himself a new deal after a solid full season in the NHL. On top of that, Artemi Panarin becomes eligible for a contract extension this summer, and the Rangers are expected to be active in free agency.

This creates a tricky financial situation, especially with Lafrenière now locked in at a high number. The Rangers may be forced to move a young piece or offload a bigger contract just to remain flexible. That’s where the Canadiens come in.

Why Montreal Fits the Bill

Montreal is in a great position to take advantage of a team like New York. The Canadiens are still rebuilding but have a strong core of young players, and they’re looking to add complementary talent that fits the young age group of their core. All three of Miller (25), Lafrenière (23), and Cuylle (23) would fit perfectly within Montreal’s timeline.

More importantly, the Habs have the assets to make a deal happen. They own two first-round picks and two second-rounders in the upcoming 2025 NHL Entry Draft, a deep prospect pool, and the cap space needed to absorb money. They can take on a big contract, help the Rangers clear room, or offer picks and prospects in return for an NHL-ready player.

That flexibility could make them ideal trade partners, especially if New York is looking for both roster help and long-term savings.

What About the Veterans?

Another angle worth considering is if the Rangers look to move out veteran contracts. Both Mika Zibanejad (32) and Vincent Trocheck (31) could be candidates, depending on how aggressive the team wants to be.

Zibanejad is still productive, but his $8.5 million cap hit through 2030 is tough to justify for a young emerging team. That deal comes with significant risk, especially as his game could decline before the contract ends. From Montreal’s standpoint, it wouldn’t make much sense unless the Rangers chipped in to take the player, which is unlikely to happen.

Trocheck, however, is a more intriguing name. At $5.625 million per year through 2029, he’s signed long-term but at a more manageable number. He’s a responsible two-way center, strong on faceoffs, and would fill a clear hole in Montreal’s top six, particularly on the second line.

The Ideal Target

Of all the players potentially available, Cuylle makes the most sense for Montreal. He brings size (6-foot-3, 212 pounds), grit, and a strong work ethic, traits that the Habs have lacked in recent years. He finished the 2024–25 season with 20 goals and 45 points in 82 games, proving he can hold his own.

He still has upside to tap into, and in Montreal, he could be slotted in the middle-six immediately, with the potential to grow into a top-six winger. A player like Cuylle doesn’t just bring skill; he brings the kind of physical, forechecking-heavy style that fits perfectly in the Canadiens’ evolving identity.

He’s also a player Gorton knows well. There’s a familiarity and a trust there that could simplify trade talks if New York is open to moving him. In a trade or with an offer sheet, it could make sense.

Will a trade happen between Montreal and New York this summer? Probably not. But the logic is there. There’s history between the two front offices, needs that align on both sides, and cap constraints that could force the Rangers into difficult choices.

For the Canadiens, the smart move would be to monitor the situation closely. Whether it’s through taking on a contract like Trocheck’s, targeting a young player like Cuylle, or even getting involved as a third-party facilitator in a larger deal, there’s a lot of potential for movement.