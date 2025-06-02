McDavid Injury Scare and Rumors Surrounding Panthers, Wild, Lightning

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Connor McDavid left practice early for the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, leading to questions about his health. Is there anything to be concerned about? Meanwhile, what is the injury situation for the Florida Panthers, and who will they be prioritizing signing this summer once the playoffs are over? Are the Minnesota Wild and Marco Rossi getting anywhere with contract talks? Finally, the Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed Yanni Gourde to a long-term contract extension.

Connor McDavid Is Fine, No Injury Issues to Report

After leaving practice early on Sunday, the media and fans became concerned that a situation requiring monitoring had arisen with Connor McDavid. Was he dealing with an injury that wasn’t public knowledge? Head coach Kris Knoblauch says no. Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 added: “Didn’t see anything showing him labouring. Which is why it was odd he left.” He noted, “Could be anything and at this time of year always best to be cautious. I’d guess he will be flying in opening game.”

Speaking with the media after the practice, the coach said there was no issue and that McDavid would be ready for Wednesday’s Game 1 between the Oilers and Florida Panthers. Connor Brown also told the media that he expects to be ready, even though the coach wouldn’t officially confirm that Brown was back.

One important forward who won’t be in the lineup for the series is Zach Hyman. He is out after undergoing wrist surgery.

Panthers Willing to Let Marchand Leave in Free Agency

Toronto Star’s Nick Kypreos wrote last week that when the Stanley Cup Final is over, the Panthers will prioritize re-signing Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad. That means, if it means letting Brad Marchand depart via free agency, they are willing to do so, given that he might be too expensive to retain. Both Bennett and Ekblad will garner interest, so they won’t be inexpensive players to hold onto.

May 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during overtime in game three of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The NHL also announced that Panthers centerman Aleksander Barkov has won the 2024-25 Frank J. Selke Trophy and King Clancy Memorial Trophy. This is the third time that Barkov has won the Selke.

Forwards Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell both missed Saturday’s practice for the Panthers, but coach Paul Maurice said he expects both to play in Game 1. Forward A.J. Greer might be the only player unable to start the series.

Yanni Gourde Signs Extension With Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced on Monday that Yanni Gourde has re-signed an extension for six seasons at an AAV of $2.33 million. Gourde played in 21 games for the Lightning this season, collecting 13 assists and 14 points with a plus-four rating.

Rossi and the Wild Still at an Impasse

Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that the Minnesota Wild and Marco Rossi remain at a contract impasse as trade possibilities emerge. He notes that the Wild have made two contract offers: one for five years and $25 million, and the other a shorter-term deal that was offered last week.

GM Bill Guerin explained that if the Wild can make the team better by trading someone, we’re going to do it. “But that doesn’t mean we don’t like the player. And Marco is a player that we like.”