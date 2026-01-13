NHL Rumors: Red Wings Target Andersson, Oilers and Rangers Trades

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Detroit Red Wings continue searching for a cornerstone defenseman after missing out on Quinn Hughes, the Edmonton Oilers weigh low-cost blue line depth options while prioritizing offense, and the New York Rangers may be nearing a crossroads with former first-overall pick Alexis Lafrenière. Here’s a look at the latest chatter around the league.

Red Wings Eyeing Rasmus Andersson After Missing on Quinn Hughes

The Detroit Red Wings remain aggressive in their pursuit of a top-four defenseman, even after failing to land Quinn Hughes earlier this season. According to Elliotte Friedman, Hughes had a strong interest in Detroit, but GM Steve Yzerman ultimately walked away when the asking price — and lack of an extension — became an issue.

The Red Wings are reportedly eyeing another big swing, assuming this defenseman is open to an extension.

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Now, the Red Wings appear to be focused on Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, with Dougie Hamilton also loosely connected to Detroit in recent reports. Andersson is entering the final year of his six-year, $27.3 million contract, and while Calgary isn’t officially selling, they risk losing him for nothing if no deal is made.

Friedman cautioned that talks aren’t close, noting Yzerman would want clarity on an extension before committing assets. With the Winter Olympics and roster freeze looming, Calgary could feel pressure to move sooner rather than later.

Oilers Monitoring Jets Defensemen for Depth Help

Reportedly, the Oilers’ priority at the trade deadline is adding scoring depth on the wing, but that doesn’t mean they’re ignoring the blue line. On a recent episode of Oilersnation Everyday, David Pagnotta suggested Edmonton could look to add an “Ekholm Jr.” type of defenseman — someone steady, physical, and affordable.

That’s where Winnipeg Jets defenders Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley come into the conversation. Schenn, a veteran right-shot defenseman, could provide valuable insurance if injuries strike, especially if Winnipeg retained some of his $2.75 million cap hit. Stanley offers a different look at 6’7 with a $1.25 million cap hit, though his age and strong season could drive up the acquisition cost.

With the Jets in scramble mode, it feels like something is coming. However, if neither is an option for Edmonton, Pagnotta also mentioned pricier options like Mario Ferraro and Jamie Oleksiak, with Matt Grzelcyk emerging as a possibility from Chicago.

Rangers May Be Ready to Move On From Alexis Lafrenière

Few situations around the NHL than whatever is about to happen in New York and with the Rangers. Among the topics of discussion is the possible trade of Alexis Lafrenière.

According to The Athletic’s Vince Z. Mercogliano, GM Chris Drury may be open to moving the 24-year-old winger. He writes:

“Lafrenière doesn’t have any trade protection until 2027, so Drury won’t have any restrictions if he decides it’s time to cut bait. New York would presumably seek another young player in return. Trading one of its only young, skilled forwards and getting older doesn’t make much sense. Perhaps the Rangers could look for a trade similar to the Dylan Cozens-Josh Norris swap we saw last deadline.” source – ‘Rangers trade tiers: With New York looking like a seller, who could be on the move?’ – Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano- The Athletic – 01/12/2026

Lafrenière is in the first year of a seven-year, $52.15 million extension but has managed just 24 points in 47 games this season. After a strong 2023–24 campaign and an impressive playoff run, he hasn’t panned out as the team would have hoped. Perhaps a “fresh start” may benefit both sides.

As the Rangers continue to unravel after a near Cup Final appearance two years ago, Lafrenière could be a major piece in a larger organizational reset.