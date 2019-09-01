In today’s NHL rumor rundown there is news on Roman Josi out of Nashville, more information on Jake Gardiner and where he might land, plus news on Andrei Markov, Patrick Marleau and Mitch Marner.

Predators and Josi Talking Extension

Greg Hardwig of the Naples Daily News writes that the Nashville Predators and defenseman Roman Josi are talking contract extension one year early. Josi is entering the final year of his deal but he wants to stay in Nashville.

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators Oct. 19, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Josi said:

“I never made it secret that I’d like to stay in Nashville. I think we’re talking a little bit over the summer, and I’ll let my agent deal with that and just focus on getting ready for the season.” source – ‘NHL stars Auston Matthews, Patrick Kane, others at Darryl Belfry camp at Hertz Arena’ – Naples Daily News – Greg Hardwig – 08/30/2019

It could be an important season and contract extension for the Predators who moved P.K. Subban in the summer to the New Jersey Devils.

Marner to Sign a Three-Year Deal?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet has added to the Mitch Marner updates saying he believes the forward will eventually sign a two- or three-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He believes the Maple Leafs and Marner are too far apart on a long-term deal.

Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Marner continues to tease the idea of playing with Zurich, Marner’s using as much leverage as possible in negotiations. Fox says his agent, Darren Ferris is completely comfortable having his clients miss Toronto Maple Leafs camp to crank up the pressure on the GM.

Oilers and Marleau Update

Fox also adds fuel to the fire that the Edmonton Oilers are rumored to be interested in Patrick Marleau. He believes the team realizes it lacks in good veteran leadership in the dressing room and that Marleau would help there.

Patrick Marleau could potentially jump into the top 10 in games played. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fox says at least three sources unpromptedly told him the Oilers were in the conversation. There is also speculation Marleau would like to stay on the West Coast. Marleau absolutely still believes he has a lot to offer a team and is just waiting for someone to give him an opportunity to prove it.

Possible Landing Spots for Jake Gardiner

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Winnipeg Jets could be a possibility to land Jake Gardiner. Fox says he thinks the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings are in play.

Jake Gardiner (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

Former Maple Leafs player Dominic Moore said to Fox he believes that part of Gardiner’s issue is the timing of his conversations with teams. Moore said, “So if you don’t agree [on a deal] right away, you have to wait it out.” He added that based on how the calendar momentum works he’s going to have to be patient for now, but he should get opportunities. Moore would know as he’s been in Gardiner’s spot, even if he was not quite as coveted a free agent.

Markov Not Interested in PTO

Talking to Andrei Markov’s new agent, Allen Walsh, TSN’s Melnick in the Afternoon show discussed what could come of Markov’s quest to land a job in the NHL this season. The one thing that was made clear, Markov has no desire to sign a PTO offer with any NHL franchise.

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Walsh has said that five teams that have expressed interest and he will sign a contract with one of them before training camp. Walsh explained:

“Andrei and I have never even discussed a PTO and I’m expecting and I’m assuming that he’ll be signed to a contract before the start of training camp. We don’t feel any time pressure. I would expect that there will be something done before the start of training camp based on my discussions so far.”

It was also noted that Markov will choose a team that has a chance to win a Stanley Cup over a team that doesn’t. Markov told Walsh to relay to people he can help any team on the powerplay, 5-on-5 and as a leader in the dressing room.

