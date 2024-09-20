NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Oilers, Utah, Rangers, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Detroit Red Wings got Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond signed this week. How did the Seider deal come about and why seven years instead of eight? Meanwhile, the Utah Hockey Club is bringing in the Edmonton Oilers’ former general manager to work with the team. Is he taking an official position? Jacob Trouba hints that the New York Rangers could undergo a major roster shakeup if the team isn’t successful this season. Finally, is Nazem Kadri still open to sticking it out with the Flames?

Seider Signs 7-Year Deal to Keep Cap Hit Under Larkin’s

Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the Moritz Seider deal was a seven-year extension so that the cap hit would fall below Dylan Larkin’s $8.7 million cap hit. During his most recent 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said, “If there was an eighth year, it was going to go over Larkin’s number so the way they sorted this out, the agreement both sides made was to take it down to seven.”

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman added that an eight-year deal would have started with a nine. Steve Yzerman wasn’t comfortable with that so they went one year less. All in all, Friedman said the Red Wings should be happy and both contracts being done is a win all the way around for the franchise.

Ken Holland Being Hired by Utah Hockey Club?

Jordan Schmaltz broke an intriguing story regarding former Oilers’ GM Ken Holland, reporting that he might be joining the Utah Hockey Club in a front-office role. In a tweet, Schmaltz shared, “Hearing some news out of Salt Lake City… sounds like longtime manager Kenny Holland will be joining Utah HC in some fashion. Further details to follow.”

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli provided a bit more detail, stating that Holland was invited to spend a few days at the Utah Hockey Club’s training camp. He wasn’t sure that Holland had actually taken a job in an official capacity. But, with numerous connections in the front office, he wouldn’t be surprised if Holland did take a position. That could lead to speculation about Brad Holland winding up in Utah as well. He just parted ways with the Oilers and Jason Gregor mentioned that it might have had something to do with Ken Holland taking the blame for the offer sheets to Philip Broberg and Dylan Hollway, which didn’t sit well with Brad.

Trouba Says Rangers Core Could Be Broken Up

TSN reported that defenseman Jacob Trouba is aware that he might not be the only name in the trade rumor mill this season if the team doesn’t have early success. He acknowledged this season is likely the “last crack” the current Rangers core will have to win the Stanley Cup. “I don’t think it’s a secret by any means.”

Trouba squashed a trade early in the summer and doesn’t want to be moved by the organization. But, if the Rangers wind up breaking up their core and tearing things down, it will be intriguing to see what Trouba wants to do.

Kadri Tells Media to Pump Breaks on His Future

Nazem Kadri was asked by a member of the media about his previous comments that he wanted to remain with the Flames after signing a long-term contract. Considering the team has made so many changes and moved a number of core players in a rebuild, it appeared that same person wanted to know if Kadri still felt that way.

Kadri said he loved the team and city and added, “I feel like it’s super early to be asking these kinds of questions.” He then noted, “I’m going to ask you guys to just pump the breaks a little bit, let us go play. We’re going to try to rally around each other and surprise some people.”