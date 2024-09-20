Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Player Projections: Dylan Cozens

As critical as the fan base of the Buffalo Sabres can be, there may be no one more critical of the 2023-24 season than Dylan Cozens. To call it a disappointment would be an understatement, as Cozens played heavily into the decline from the 2022-23 season.

The Sabres are going to need help getting to the 2025 Playoffs but they need a bounce-back season from Cozens just as importantly. Even if he isn’t among the team’s statistical leaders, he needs to have a strong campaign in order to get the team back into the postseason.

How Cozens’ 2023-24 Season Went

If you want a single description of how 2023-24 went, Cozens himself provided it. “Way too soft” is a fantastic way to put it. The Sabres got pushed around, bullied, and generally didn’t do a lot to fight back. Recognizing that issue is step one.

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Cozens took a major step back from his 2022-23 performance in nearly every way. He declined from 31 goals to 18. From 37 assists to 29. From 68 points to 47. His shooting percentage dropped, as did his faceoff percentage. He turned the puck over more than he took it away.

The statement about being too soft was an underscoring of the season at large. Cozens and the Sabres all took a large step back and couldn’t find a way to get some of the mojo of the previous season back. The end of the season came mercifully, allowing Cozens and the team to look forward instead of back.

What the Sabres Need From Cozens

The team desperately needs Cozens to regain his form of two seasons ago. He’s still just 23 years old, so he has time to turn it around and live up to his potential. The Sabres have plenty of weaknesses to address, but seeing Cozens rebound would be a huge positive.

It’s possible that he will be reunited with former linemates J.J. Peterka and Jack Quinn, a line that impressed before Quinn’s injury. Many feel that the latter has 40-goal potential and getting the band back together could be a way to unlock that potential.

More importantly, the Sabres need Cozens to step into a leadership role and play with the edge that he spoke of. The Sabres need to get tougher to play against and it will start with Cozens as the second-line center. Just as important, he needs to find a way to win faceoffs when the team needs it because 45.5% isn’t going to cut it.

2024-25 Projection

Cozens had a standout performance at the World Championship in the summer, scoring big goal after big goal. It was nice to see, especially in the wake of such a difficult and disappointing season. Seeing Cozens show the fire that he spoke of is a good first step heading into 2024-25.

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Sabres need him to be a legitimate No. 2 center behind Tage Thompson. He doesn’t even necessarily need to return to his 2022-23 stats to have a true rebound season. If he can provide the strong two-way play that he showed as a 21-year-old, it would be a huge win for the Sabres.

Look for Cozens to tick upward again. He’s been quite durable, so playing around 80 games is expected. Finishing with 25 goals and 60 points would be a nice boost for both himself and the Sabres. Anything past that would be a major win.

A Critical Part of the Future

Cozens is entering the second season of a seven-year, $49.7 million deal. If he can turn in seasons like the one from 2022-23, the deal will look like a bargain. He figures heavily into the future of the Sabres, so he needs to deliver.

In an ideal world, Cozens will be a premier No. 2 center. He’ll contribute around 70 points, play strong two-way hockey, and become a reliable faceoff man. He’s 23 years old and has already flashed some of that potential. If he can put it all together this season, it may finally be the season the Sabres make the playoffs.