In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news that the Montreal Canadiens are still interested in a defenseman from the Dallas Stars, the Tampa Bay Lightning have a long way to go to get Brayden Point signed according to Point’s agent, and Edmonton Oilers still have needs in certain positions and one Boston Bruins forward is in a fight to save his NHL career.

Canadiens Still Interested in Honka

Marc Dumont of The Athletic adds to the news that the Montreal Canadiens are kicking tires on acquiring Julius Honka from the Dallas Stars. He’s not surprised and says there’s some logic to the Habs being interested.

Julius Honka, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dumont writes:

At first glance, Montreal doesn’t seem like a logical landing spot for the right-shooting defenceman. Jeff Petry and Shea Weber are the mainstays on the right side, with Christian Folin, Noah Juulsen, Cale Fleury and Josh Brook fighting for the remaining roster spot on the third pairing. But given the muddied waters that surround the available spot, there’s seemingly an opening to fill. source -‘Why a Julius Honka trade could make a lot of sense for the Canadiens’ – Marc Dumont – The Athletic – 09/19/2019

The are that the Stars are looking for a mid-round pick for Honka and that there were no takers when the team was asking for a third-rounder. Montreal would like to send a player over in any deal whereas, the Stars want a draft choice. Dumont goes on to write about how little GM Marc Bergevin likes to send draft picks away in trades.

Point’s Agent Surprised By Slow Moving Negotiations

According to Mike Johnston of Sportsnet, Brayden Point‘s agent Gerry Johansson is a bit shocked by how slowly things are moving between the Tampa Bay Lightning and his client. We’ve reported before that the two sides are not close, but Johansson notes this could become an issue for the season.

Lightning forward Brayden Point (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

“Well, we’re talking, I guess is the good news,” Johannson told Sportsnet 650 on Thursday. Unfortunately, he added, “We’re a ways apart right now.”

Johansson is optimistic they can figure something out in a hurry if both sides are eager to do so but he says, “… we’re not that close frankly.” and “We’ve been sort of ready to go since last July.”

Domingue Clears, Lightning Hopes Someone Calls

Still with the Lightning…

Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic notes that Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Louis Domingue surprisingly cleared waivers yesterday and was assigned to the AHL.

The Lightning know that there were some teams interested and are hopeful that a team will come calling for him before the start of the season.

The Oilers Not Filling Holes Internally?

There was a lot of hope that the Edmonton Oilers would have the pieces internally to fill holes in the lineup.Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal writes that the Oilers are still looking to find a left winger to play with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and James Neal, a third line center and a right-handed defenseman to play with Oscar Klefbom.

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

The hope was that someone like Gaetan Haas would emerge in training camp of Riley Sheahan might show he could play more than a fourht-line center role. Colby Cave, Ryan McLeod and others haven’t really shown their capable of making the jump yet.

What will the Oilers do? Are there more moves coming or will they continue to try and look for that solution where there might not be one?

Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal notes the Oilers sent a scout to Saturday’s game between the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens. Perhaps centers Chris Tierney and Jean-Gabriel Pageau are of interest?

Leavins writes:

Center Chris Tierney is an expiring UFA at $2.9m. But so is Jean-Gabriel Pageau at $3.1 and is a right shot. Tierney is a lefty and wasn’t even in the lineup. But Pageau was and had 4 shots in a 4-0 loss. A dip in his production last season may lower the asking price. source -‘After 2 cups of coffee with the Edmonton Oilers is Ethan Bear poised to finally enjoy the full-meal deal?: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – The Edmonton Jounal – 09/22/2019

Backes to Compete for Role on Bruins?

It sounds like David Backes is in a dog fight for a spot on the Boston Bruins this season. According to The Athletic’s Joe McDonald, Backes will have to win the job if he wants to stay in the league.

Boston Bruins David Backes, David Krejci and Danton Heinen (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

McDonald writes:

Despite earning $6 million per season for another two years, Backes is not guaranteed a roster spot. As a respected veteran, he would usually play three preseason games in the past. But it’s different for him now because he battling for playing time. source – ‘McDonald: 11 things I’ve learned about the Bruins early in training camp’ – Joe McDonald – The Athletic – 09/20/2019

Backes is aware of his situation and while he was hoping for a clean slate and an opportunity on the team to start the season, he knows it’s not guaranteed and that he’ll have to make an impact every shift.

