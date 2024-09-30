NHL Rumors: Goalie Buzz with Bruins, Oilers, and Wild

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jeremy Swayman appears to have turned down the latest offer from the Boston Bruins. But, as much as he’s making it hard on the team, he still wants to be there. Meanwhile, there is good news out of the Edmonton Oilers organization, as Calvin Pickard’s injury appears to be minor. Finally, could goaltender Filip Gustavsson be on the trade block for the Minnesota Wild?

Swayman Wants to Be a Bruin But Turns Down $64 Million

The Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman remain at odds over a long-term extension, according to reports from The Athletic. While both sides want to get a deal done, Swayman’s asking price—an annual average value of $9.5 million—has created a major roadblock. This is particularly problematic considering it was hinted by team president Cam Neely that the team offered $8 million times eight years.

Swayman reportedly wants to be paid on par with Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who earns $9.5 million per year. Unfortunately, that’s a number the Bruins aren’t willing to meet.

Bruins management is meeting with media today…Neely also said Swayman told him he wants to stay with the Bruins https://t.co/b8ryDJOIrh — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 30, 2024

The latest update from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman seems to confirm reports of a lucrative offer, but that’s not enough for the young goaltender. With the Bruins and Swayman unable to find common ground, general manager Don Sweeney and Neely are facing a critical situation. That said, Shinzawa reports that no trade is imminent.

He writes:

The idea of a trade, unimaginable as it might be, was discussed by Elliotte Friedman on “32 Thoughts” last week. This much, however, is clear: The Bruins are not ready to trade Swayman, even if they are at a contractual standoff. source – ‘Jeremy Swayman trade is not on the radar for Bruins — for now’ – Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 09/30/2024

Even if things changed, trading Swayman isn’t a simple solution either. Given his talent and potential, the Bruins would command a high return—likely higher than what they received for Linus Ullmark. Any team interested in acquiring Swayman would not only need to clear cap space but also meet his contract demands.

For now, both sides appear stuck, and a long-term resolution is still a work in progress. While Swayman wants to stay in Boston, the price tag may ultimately determine whether he remains a Bruin.

Calvin Pickard Should Be Fine For the Regular Season

The Edmonton Oilers got good news after a scare on Saturday as goaltender Calvin Pickard seems to have avoided a serious injury after a nasty collision with teammate Noah Philp. “We expect him to be back on the ice in a few days,” head coach Kris Knoblauch said when asked about the status of Edmonton Oilers his backup goaltender.

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

He added, “His neck is pretty sore, obviously being cautious, but he should be alright.” Pickard wasn’t on the ice at practice Sunday and is feeling the effects of the collision as he was pushed heavily into the goalpost. He got up under his own power, but also decided with the team’s medical staff it was best to take a cautious approach, especially in pre-season.

Could Filip Gustavsson Be on the Trade Block for the Wild?

According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshysnki, the Minnesota Wild may have a tough decision to make in net as the season progresses. With Marc-Andre Fleury in the final stages of his career and top prospect Jesper Wallstedt waiting in the wings, Filip Gustavsson’s future in Minnesota is uncertain.

Related: Top 10 Undersized NHL Players

According to reports, the Wild explored trading Gustavsson last summer but ultimately kept him on the roster. The 25-year-old netminder was inconsistent last season, posting a .899 save percentage and a 20-18-4 record. This performance fell short of his impressive 2022-23 campaign when he boasted a .931 save percentage and a 22-9-7 record.

If Gustavsson struggles again this year, the Wild might revisit trade talks before he earns limited trade protection next summer. Moving Gustavsson could pave the way for Wallstedt, who’s set to spend more time in the AHL but could be called up for NHL action as the team’s third goaltender.