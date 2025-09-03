Long-Term Concerns: McDavid, Hughes, Stolarz & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there were several columns dedicated to Connor McDavid‘s status from trusted insiders. Most admit no one knows what’s going on, but the feeling behind the scenes in Edmonton might be different than what’s publicly taking place. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are working on an extension for Anthony Stolarz, while Quinn Hughes talks about what happens after this season.

Public Not as Patient as Oilers With McDavid

According to a post by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, GM Stan Bowman said the Edmonton Oilers remain patient with McDavid as he dictates the timeline on a possible extension. The Oilers aren’t panicking, even if other insiders and the public are starting to ask questions.

Bowman noted:

“He’s going through his own process, and when he’s ready, he’s ready. That’s understandable. So I guess the internal feeling is different maybe than what’s swirling on the outside. But I think that’s more out of respect for Connor and being patient with where he’s at.” source – ‘Oilers GM Stan Bowman not rushing Connor McDavid talks: ‘When he’s ready, he’s ready’’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 09-03-2025

Bowman added, “I think we can just support him in that process. I have no reason to doubt anything he said (last week). I take him to his word that he’s focused on winning the Cup in Edmonton.”

Meanwhile, Oilers fans are starting to worry, and insiders aren’t helping ease their stress levels. NHL insider Frank Seravalli suggested, “If you’re not signing before October 7th, call at the opening of the regular season. What’s the impetus? What’s the push to sign? I mean, at that point, you could kind of wait until I don’t know, June, May to figure it out once your season’s over..”

Jun 14, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

His hint that McDavid might wait until the end of next season will not be met with positivity in Oilers Nation. Seravalli went so far as to say, “… I think if it’s impacting the team and the noise around it, then maybe that’s not the right team. I don’t know. I’m just thinking out loud here.”

Maple Leafs Trying to Sign Stolarz

LeBrun also reports that Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has confirmed that conversations about an extension for goaltender Anthony Stolarz have begun. “We’ve certainly explored some things with Anthony and his representative, and we’d love to find a way to get something done,” Treliving noted. “If there’s something that both sides are comfortable with, we’ll look at it. And we’ve been in those discussions for some time.”

Dennis Hildeby has also agreed to a three-year contract extension with Toronto. The deal averages $841,667 annually, structured as a two-way contract for 2025–26 and 2026–27 before becoming one-way in 2027–28.

Next Year is Next Year, Hints Quinn Hughes

While talking about the upcoming season and his future with the Canucks, Quinn Hughes says he can handle the noise that comes with his contract, trade rumors, and more. “I can’t even sign for another year, so there’s nothing I can do,” he said.

He then added, “One thing I’m really good at — or have gotten good at — is being very present,” Hughes told Sportsnet. “As far as the noise, I can handle it. That’s why I’m the captain — I can play at an elite level and it doesn’t matter what’s going on around me.”

Hughes suggested he wasn’t thinking beyond this season. “Who knows what we can do and who knows how I’ll be feeling this time next year? It’s still a year away,’ he said.