Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Knies, Robertson & Berube’s Challenge

As training camp approaches, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves at a crossroads. The core remains intact, but questions surrounding how to fill the top six, who deserves a real opportunity to prove themselves, and whether the defensive system can evolve still need to be addressed. It’s a team with some strong parts, but it still needs a few things to fall into place to take the next step.

Craig Berube and Brad Treliving are now fully in charge. They’ve made some moves during the offseason to shape this roster in a new image – DNA, they’ve called it. There remain moves to make – including decisions on lineup spots, patience with young talent, and tactical adjustments on defence – that will all be under the microscope. With pressure mounting to make good on the Auston Matthews-William Nylander era, these choices aren’t just about October—they’re about setting the tone for the entire season.

In this Maple Leafs News & Rumours, I’ve included some of your recent thoughts and reflections as readers. Thank you for not only reading, but also sharing your voices—I always enjoy hearing your takes.

Item One: Maple Leafs’ Top-Six Puzzle: Knies and McMann Hold the Keys

In yesterday’s post about Matthew Knies’ flexibility, regular contributor Old School noted that, looking back, Kyle Dubas’ tenure as Maple Leafs general manager (GM) is often criticized for falling short. But one move stands apart—drafting Knies. He’s proving to be a bases-loaded home run, already looking like a legitimate top-six player who thrives when paired with elite linemates. Playing alongside Matthews should only accelerate his point totals and impact.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates scoring a goal during the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators.

(Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs’ strength lies in having rare offensive drivers—Matthews, Nylander, and John Tavares—players capable of creating their own offence and elevating those around them. Knies looks ready to join that mix. And in Bobby McMann, Toronto has another under-the-radar asset. When slotted properly, he projects as a reliable second-line winger, giving the lineup balance and versatility.

For Old School, the formula seems simple: Knies belongs on the top line, McMann on the second, and don’t overcomplicate things. The only lingering gap is a true top-six right winger. Easton Cowan might grow into that role, but Treliving lacks the trade assets to fill it now. Patience may be the answer, with free agency next offseason offering the best chance to land the missing piece.

Item Two: Nicholas Robertson Deserves a Real Look

In the discussion section of Sept. 1’s News & Rumours post, reader ericsh shares the opinion that, for all the chatter about the Maple Leafs’ top-six, one name that can’t be ignored is Nicholas Robertson. At just 23, he’s still three years from what should be his prime, yet his production rate hints at untapped potential. Even in limited minutes, his goals-per-60 numbers have been impressive. The next logical step is to see what happens when those minutes are doubled.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Robertson has never had a long runway to prove himself in Toronto, but that’s exactly what he needs. Fifteen to 20 games on the top line would give both Robertson and the team clarity. If he thrives, the Maple Leafs find an in-house solution at a premium roster spot. If he struggles, the increased production might still raise his value in a future trade. Either way, patience from Berube could pay off.

For ericsh, the opportunity cost is low, and the upside is high. In a season where the Maple Leafs are looking to solidify their scoring depth, giving Robertson a legitimate shot is less a gamble than a necessary test.

Item Three: Berube’s Second Year Hinges on Defence and Depth

Finally, in the discussion section of the Aug. 30 News & Rumours post, regular reader afp1961 shared that two questions loom largest for the Maple Leafs heading into Year 2 under Craig Berube: how the team comes together under his system, and whether the defence can succeed without a true rushing, elite blueliner. Last season, Toronto gave up too many 5-on-5 minutes while relying on Berube’s “absorb but don’t break” style. A puck-moving defenceman who could carry the play out of trouble would shift those numbers dramatically. Even so, the current defensive core is arguably the best the team has iced in over a decade.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev seems to be the cement on the blue line that holds things together. (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

The other strength is depth, especially down the middle. With Matthews, Tavares, Nicolas Roy, and Scott Laughton, the Maple Leafs haven’t had this kind of center depth since Nazem Kadri held the 3C role. That spine should stabilize the lineup and allow the team to roll out a strong third line. If it clicks, that unit alone has the potential to put up 80-plus points and give Toronto a rare edge in matchups.

The pieces are there for Berube’s second season to look very different from his first. How quickly the system adapts, and how effectively the defence and depth translate to results, will shape the team’s early storylines.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs are at a point where incremental changes could mean the difference between another early playoff exit and a genuine run. Knies and McMann look like they could stabilize the wings, Robertson deserves a real chance, and the defensive group is deeper than it’s been in years. But much depends on how Berube balances patience with urgency.

Training camp will reveal a lot. Who seizes the open top-six spots? Can Berube’s system evolve without that high-end puck-moving defenceman? And most importantly, can Toronto’s depth finally translate into consistent success across all four lines? The answers won’t come overnight, but they’ll begin to take shape as the season unfolds.