NHL Rumors: Tkachuk Back, Maple Leafs, Canucks, & Canadiens Trade Talk

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames finally moved Rasmus Andersson after extension talks stalled. If he won’t sign anywhere, why did the Vegas Golden Knights trade for him without an extension in place? Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs may have another defenseman entering the trade market, the Vancouver Canucks are listening on Elias Pettersson, and the Montreal Canadiens could be willing to use one of their top prospects as trade bait.

Rasmus Andersson’s Stance Narrowed the Market

The Rasmus Andersson sweepstakes officially ended Sunday night when the Calgary Flames sent the veteran defenseman to the Vegas Golden Knights. While several contenders showed interest, Andersson’s refusal to sign an extension as part of any trade drastically thinned the field.

Elliotte Friedman said teams like the Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, and Toronto Maple Leafs were involved early but bowed out once it became clear Andersson wasn’t committing long-term anywhere.

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

That left Vegas in prime position. Confident they could get a deal done, they weren’t bothered by the fact that Andersson was hesitant to sign an extension.

The Golden Knights filled a major need on the right side of their blue line following Alex Pietrangelo’s absence, and Andersson is an ideal fit. Calgary received Zach Whitecloud, Abram Wiebe, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2028 conditional second-rounder.

Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Panthers Lineup

Matthew Tkachuk will make his season debut tonight. Will it be enough to help spark a Florida Panthers team that has struggled this season and sits four points out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference? Health will be a massive factor.

The defending #StanleyCup champions are getting a big piece back into their lineup… 😼



Matthew Tkachuk will make his season debut tonight! pic.twitter.com/QVxYaLwTJd — NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2026

Simon Benoit Emerging as a Trade Chip in Toronto

The Maple Leafs may not be done reshaping their blue line. Defenseman Simon Benoit has surfaced on Chris Johnston’s latest TSN trade board, checking in at No. 19 and jumping ahead of several more established names. Benoit’s recent scratches have made him a logical candidate to move.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Maccelli, Laughton, Tavares & Post-Mortem

Benoit isn’t flashy and brings limited offense, but he’s a reliable, physical defender on a cap-friendly contract that runs through next season. With Chris Tanev likely done for the year and the Leafs actively searching for help—especially on the right side—Benoit could become expendable.

Flipping Benoit for future assets could make sense, and there should be no shortage of interest from playoff-bound teams looking for depth.

Elias Pettersson Trade Talk Is Getting Real

Elias Pettersson’s name continues to pop up in trade rumors, as a Canucks team that is losing game after game considers trading several key pieces. Pettersson’s name has been out there before, but this time, it doesn’t feel like idle speculation.

With the Canucks leaning into a rebuild following the earlier move of Quinn Hughes, insiders are openly acknowledging that Pettersson may no longer be untouchable. Insiders have pointed to the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, and Carolina Hurricanes as realistic destinations.

Pettersson is only in the second year of his eight-year, $92.8 million deal, but a dip in production and past locker-room friction have changed the conversation. Detroit has the cap space and prospects to make a compelling offer. However, they keep pulling out of bigger trades. Los Angeles needs a long-term answer at center with Anze Kopitar nearing the end. Ken Holland won’t be afraid to take a swing. Carolina continues to search for a true game-breaker.

Canadiens Could Use David Reinbacher as Trade Bait

The Montreal Canadiens have quietly built one of the league’s most impressive young cores, but that doesn’t mean every prospect is untouchable. According to Mathias Brunet, former fifth-overall pick David Reinbacher could be available sooner than expected if the right deal comes along.

The Canadiens have been searching for a legitimate second-line center, and moving Reinbacher might be what it takes to snag a big fish. Names like Robert Thomas, Quinton Byfield, and even Elias Pettersson have been floated as theoretical fits.