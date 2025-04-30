NHL Sets Draft Lottery Scheduled for May 5

NHL fans with teams outside of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs finally have a date to circle on their calendars: a date when franchise luck will hinge upon ping-pong balls inside a wind-blown sphere. According to Frank Seravelli, that process will occur next week, allowing NHL general managers across the league to plan for the event at the end of June.

The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery determines the selection order for the 2025 NHL Draft. While all non-playoff teams are eligible for the drawing, there is a limit to the number of spots a team can “move up” in the draft selection process. Since an NHL club can only move ten spots north in the final draft order, only the top 11 seeds are eligible to land the top overall selection.

San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks, the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery winner, had the worst record in the NHL in 2024-25 following a 50-loss season. Therefore, San Jose received the best odds to win the random selection process next month. The Sharks have an 18.5% chance of winning the lottery. San Jose has a greater than 1-in-4 chance of obtaining the top overall selection, with 25.5% odds.

Last season’s first-overall selection, Macklin Celebrini, scored 25 goals and posted 63 points after being drafted by San Jose last summer. He should be included in the nominees for the Calder Trophy, which is awarded to the league’s top rookie.

Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks, the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery winners, lost 46 games in 2024-25 and will have the second-best odds to win the lottery at 13.5% odds. The 19-year-old center scored 23 goals and contributed 67 points in 82 games for the Blackhawks this season.

Bedard has recorded 128 points in 150 NHL games over two seasons, including a 61-point campaign in his freshman season that led to the 2024 Calder Trophy as the NHL’s best rookie.

Nashville Predators

After a summer offseason splash that included high-priced contracts for Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, the Nashville Predators stumbled out of the starting gates with disastrous results. After a 47-win campaign in 2023-24, the Predators limped to a 30-44-8 record in 2024-25, the third-worst mark in the league.

Nashville has an 11.5% chance of winning the lottery selection process. As part of their expansion in 1998, the Predators’ highest draft selection to date was second overall. David Legwand, the Predators’ top choice in the 1998 NHL Draft, played 956 games for Nashville over 15 seasons.

Philadelphia Flyers

Despite Matvei Michkov’s electric rookie season, the Philadelphia Flyers finished in the basement of the Eastern Conference with a 33-39-10 record. It’s been a slow and steady rebuild for Philadelphia, which holds an astounding eight picks inside the top three rounds in 2025.

The Flyers hold a 9.5% chance to jump above San Jose, Chicago, and Nashville on May 5. Philadelphia has only once held the top selection in the NHL Draft. In 1975, the Flyers completed a trade with the Washington Capitals to obtain the top pick and selected Mel Bridgeman. The 6-foot center played half of his 14-year career in Philly, where he recorded 324 points in 462 games for the Flyers.

Boston Bruins

After trading their locker room leader, Brad Marchand, to the Florida Panthers at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, the Boston Bruins tumbled down the standings to a 33-39-10 record. Due to losing a tie-breaker with the Flyers, the Bruins have the fifth-best odds to pick first at 8.5%.

It’s been nearly 15 years since the Bruins were able to select this high in the NHL Draft. In 2010, Boston landed the second overall pick before choosing Tyler Seguin. The center spent three seasons in Boston before a trade during the 2013 offseason sent him to the Dallas Stars. Seguin has spent 12 seasons in Dallas since the trade, amassing 727 points in 786 games for the Stars.

The Bruins have selected first overall three times in their storied history: Barry Gibbs (1966), Gord Kluzak (1982), and Joe Thornton (1997).

The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Monday, May 5, at NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, N.J. ESPN, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports will broadcast the event.

The @NHL announced the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Monday, May 5. The event will be broadcast on @ESPN, @Sportsnet and @TVASports.



Details: https://t.co/rOnTPbMVir pic.twitter.com/2gXNO2HpIp — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 29, 2025

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held over two days, June 27-28, in Los Angeles, California, at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater.