Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: David Legwand

Welcome to the Nashville Predators‘ All-Time 25 in 25. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers will unveil the top 25 players in franchise history in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary. Starting Sept. 18, we will unveil a new player every day until the Predators’ home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12. Join us along for the ride as we celebrate 25 years of hockey in Nashville. At four—David Legwand.

Pekka Rinne, David Legwand and Shea Weber (The Hockey Writers)

Legwand: The Original Predator

Legwand is ‘The Original Predator’. He was the first draft pick in Predators history, selected second overall in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft. Joining the team in its inaugural season, he snuck into one game during the Predators’ first season before being sent back to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He joined the big club in the 1999-00 season, scoring 28 points in 71 games during his rookie season.

At second-overall, Legwand was expected to become the foundation of the Predators for years to come. While his eventual talent level may not scream second-overall worthy, he helped build the organization’s culture of determination, strong work ethic, and resilience—traits that also describe Legwand. When people think of the Predators, they think of Legwand.

Legwand’s Predator Career

Legwand played in 15 seasons for the Predators. To put that longevity in a different perspective, he played hockey games wearing a Predators uniform in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. His ability to consistently contribute for over a decade speaks to his impact on the organization. Until recently, he was the franchise leader in goals, assists, points, and games played, but Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi began claiming some of the top for themselves.

Surprisingly, Legwand never made an All-Star team or captained the Predators, although he doesn’t need these accolades to be fourth all-time in franchise history. His longevity speaks for itself. While the Predators had a rough few seasons to kick off their history, the growing pains coincided with Legwand navigating his way in the NHL. Once he started piecing together better seasons, the Predators became playoff threats—he and the organization grew together from its inception.

Legwand made the playoffs seven times as a member of the Predators. He was there for their first playoff berth in 2004 and their first series win in 2011, but just missed their historic Final run in 2017. He scored nine points in 12 games during their 2011 second-round playoff run and regularly provided consistent scoring in other postseason stints. His best statistical season came in 2006-07, where he set career-highs in goals (27), assists (36), and points (63) in 78 games. Legwand hit the 40-point mark nine times with the Predators and double-digits in goals every season aside from his injury-riddled 2005-06 campaign. He helped build the culture we see in Nashville today—he’s the definition of a glue guy.

In the Predators record book, Legwand is second in assists (356), goals (210), points (566), and is first in games played (956).

Predators Send Legwand Home

While Nashville was Legwand’s home since 1998, the Detroit, Michigan native couldn’t say no to a trade to his hometown. At the 2014 NHL Trade Deadline, amid a season of mediocrity for the Predators, the team looked to ship him off for future assets. Legwand, who had 40 points in 62 games, was a prime trade candidate for a playoff team looking to bolster their roster. The Detroit Red Wings and general manager Ken Holland came knocking, and Legwand found himself heading to his hometown.

The Predators acquired Patrick Eaves, Calle Jarnkrok, and a 2014 second-round pick from the Red Wings for Legwand. The second-round pick, 46th-overall, was traded to the San Jose Sharks to move back in the 2014 NHL Draft. For the 46th-overall selection, they picked up the 51st-overall pick (Jack Dougherty) and 100th-overall pick (Anthony Richard). Jarnkrok turned into a quality depth contributor for the Predators, but the draft picks didn’t amount to much. Sending ‘The Original Predator’ off was hard to stomach for Predators fans, but giving him a chance to chase the Stanley Cup in his hometown was a commendable move by former general manager David Poile.

Legwand’s tenure with the Predators is defined by longevity and consistency. He and the organization grew together, enjoying the highs and lows the typical expansion team faces. He is the franchise leader in games, is second across the board in offensive categories, and is a household name in Nashville. He paved the way for the success the Predators experienced in the mid-to-late 2010s and deserves to have his name and number alongside Pekka Rinne’s in the rafters of Bridgestone Arena.