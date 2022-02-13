NHL Stat Corner: Flames, Islanders, Avalanche, Jets, Oilers, Red Wings

The latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner looks at the Calgary Flames getting back to shutting teams out while the New York Islanders had themselves an outburst a couple of games ago. Then we look at the continued success of the Colorado Avalanche at home and a couple of Winnipeg Jets accomplishing milestones as the team tries to get back into the playoff race. The Edmonton Oilers also begin the era under their new coach on the right note. Finally, the Detroit Red Wings’ rookies keep impressing, plus much more stats and milestones.

Flames Rack Up More Shutouts

Jacob Markstrom recorded his 16th career shutout and eighth of the season. The Calgary Flames are the fastest team to record 10 shutouts in a season (43 GP) since the New Jersey Devils in 2003-04.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Flames have their longest home win streak (six games) since 2015-16 (11 GP). Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk have combined on an NHL-best 34 goals this season.

Islander Win From Outburst of Offence

The New York Islanders scored five goals in the first period for the first time since 1996. They scored three goals in 31 seconds, the second-fastest span of three goals in franchise history. The fastest three came when the team scored three in a span on 23 seconds in 1983 against the New York Rangers.

Zach Parise is the fifth active American-born player to play 1100 career games. He joins Dustin Brown (1276 GP), Ryan Suter (1242 GP), Phil Kessel (1169 GP), and Joe Pavelski (1130 GP). He is the 11th player from the 2003 NHL Draft to play 1100 games, the second-most of any draft class in NHL history behind the 1993 NHL Draft (12).

Avalanche Keep Rolling at Home

The Colorado Avalanche extended their franchise-record home point streak to 22 games (20-0-2). They have the 10th-longest home point streak since 1972-73. The Montreal Canadiens (34 in 1976-77) have the record in that time. Gabriel Landeskog has the fifth-most 20-goal seasons in franchise history (nine), trailing only Joe Sakic (17), Milan Hejduk (11), Michel Goulet (10), and Peter Stastny (10).

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Avalanche are the fourth team in NHL history to have 44 or more goals from their defencemen in the first 45 games of the season. The others were the Washington Capitals (55 in 1992-93), Edmonton Oilers (49 in 1983-84), and Canadiens (44 in 1992-93) (from “The Avalanche defense is what makes them so scary” 3/19/21). The Avalanche’s point streak of 18 (16-0-2) marks the seventh time since 2005-06 where a team has had a point streak of 18-plus games.

Wheeler & Connor Join Elite Company

Kyle Connor is the second-fastest player in franchise history to record 300 points (350 GP), trailing only Ilya Kovalchuk (300 GP). Blake Wheeler tied a franchise record for most points in a game with five. He is the third player in franchise history to record multiple games with five points, joining Marc Savard (two) and Ilya Kovalchuk (four). Dylan DeMelo played his 100th career game.

Oilers Impress in Woodcroft Debut

Jay Woodcroft is the fifth coach in franchise history to win his coaching debut. In the same game, Zach Hyman scored his 100th career goal to ensure the victory.

Jay Woodcroft, Edmonton Oilers head coach (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Connor McDavid leads the NHL with 21 multi-point games this season. He finished last season with the most multi-point games as well with 33 in 56 GP.

Red Wings’ Rookies Continue to Score

Lucas Raymond has the seventh-most points among Detroit Red Wings rookies in a season since 1987-88 with 37. Moritz Seider has the sixth-most points by a rookie defenceman in franchise history with 32. He also has the second-most game-winning goals by a rookie defenceman in franchise history (three), trailing Reed Larson (four).

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Ottawa Senators have been shut out the most in the NHL this season (six times) and have been shut out in consecutive games.

Player

Kirill Kaprizov is the first player in franchise history to begin his career with consecutive 20-goal seasons.

Jason Robertson is the third fastest player in franchise history to record 90 career points among players to debut with the Dallas Stars/Minnesota North Stars, doing so in 91 games. Only Neal Broten (71 GP) and Dino Ciccarelli (79 GP) did so in fewer games.

Thatcher Demko is the second goaltender this season to make 50 saves in a game, joining Elvis Merzlikins. Demko is the second goaltender in franchise history to record a 50-save win. He joined Richard Brodeur (51 in 1985). Demko also recorded the second-most saves in a game in franchise history (51), behind only Dunc Wilson (52 in 1971).

Brad Marchand has the most suspensions in NHL history (eight), passing Chris Pronger.

Patrik Laine scored the latest go-ahead goal in franchise history (59:52), besting the previous record held by Mark Letestu from 2014 (59:39).

Sebastian Aho has the second-most 20-goal seasons to begin his career in franchise history (six). He is tied with Kevin Dineen and only Ron Francis has more (10).

Auston Matthews trails only five players in franchise history for the most point streaks of seven-plus games in a season (two).

Philadelphia Flyers’ Isaac Ratcliffe scored his first career goal.

Washington Capitals’ Joe Snively scored his first career goal. He is the third player born in Virginia to score a goal in the NHL, joining Eric Weinrich and Scott Lachance.

Michael McCarron played his 100th career game.

Not long after Boone Jenner scores one of the latest go-ahead goals in franchise history, Laine tops that for another Columbus Blue Jackets’ late-game win. Marchand is at it again, with another suspension, but will continue to play a hard-nosed game every night. While Kaprizov and Aho show their consistent goal-scoring abilities by reaching 20 again. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL on the NHL Stat Corner.