NHL Stat Corner: Avalanche, Penguins, Oilers, Flames & Maple Leafs

This edition of the NHL Stat Corner will cover an exciting weekend that saw the Colorado Avalanche just continue to win, and win at home. Then we have Jake Guentzel’s impressive milestone, and goals keep on racking up for Leon Draisaitl. We look at Jacob Markstrom and the shutouts by the Calgary Flames, the Toronto Maple Leafs high-scoring day on Hockey Day in Canada, and wrap it up with all the stats and milestones from around the NHL.

Makar Reaches Milestone While Avalanche Can’t Stop Winning

Cale Makar is the fourth-fastest defenceman in NHL history to record 100 career assists (140 games). Only Sergei Zubov (127 games), Mark Howe (135 games), and Stefan Persson (135 games) did so in fewer games.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Avalanche have tied the second-longest point streak in franchise history (10) and also tied the Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest in the NHL this season. The Avalanche’s home winning streak is fifth all-time (18), five wins away from tying the record held by the Detroit Red Wings (23) in 2011-12. The Avalanche also tied the NHL record of 15 wins in a calendar month, also held by the Penguins (March, 2013) and Boston Bruins (March, 2014).

Jake Guentzel Joins Penguins’ Greats With Milestone

Jake Guentzel is the 26th player in franchise history to record 300 points. He is the seventh player from the 2013 NHL Draft to reach 300 points, and first drafted outside the top-10. He is the fastest member of his draft class and seventh-fastest player in franchise history to debut with the Penguins to reach 300 career points (338 games). Only Mario Lemieux (186 games), Sidney Crosby (219 games), Evgeni Malkin (240 games), Kevin Stevens (273 games), Jaromir Jagr (298 games), and Mike Bullard (321 games) did so faster.

Kris Letang is the first Penguins defenceman to score 19 points in a calendar month since Larry Murphy (February, 1992). The franchise record is 28 set by Paul Coffey (February, 1990).

Leon Draisaitl Scores 30 Goals Again

Leon Draisaitl has recorded his fourth consecutive 30-goal season. He is the sixth player in franchise history to do so. Jari Kurri (10), Wayne Gretzky (nine), Glenn Anderson (eight), Mark Messier (five), and Connor McDavid (five) are the only other Edmonton Oilers to do so. Draisaitl is the seventh-fastest player in the past 20 years to reach 30 goals in a season (40 GP), trailing Alex Ovechkin (34 GP in 2013-14), Sidney Crosby (37 GP in 2010-11), Auston Matthews (38 GP in 2020-21), Steven Stamkos (38 GP in 2010-11), Ilya Kovalchuk (38 GP in 2007-08), and Simon Gagne (38 GP in 2005-06).

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is the first Oilers’ player with a four-game goal streak vs the Montreal Canadiens since Jason Arnott (1995-97). Kris Russell played his 900th career game.

Jacob Markstrom Shuts the Door, Game Goes the Distance

Jacob Markstrom recorded his 15th career shutout. It was his seventh shutout of the season, leading the NHL. He has the second-most shutouts in a season in franchise history (seven), trailing only Miikka Kirpusoff (10) and the Flames have played just 40 games (“FLAMES SNAPSHOTS: Markstrom snags seventh shutout on quiet night against Canucks”, Calgary Sun, 1/30/22).

The Flames’ 0-0 tie with the Canucks going to overtime was the first time that has happened to their team since 2017 vs the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was the first time for the Canucks since 2019 vs the Carolina Hurricanes. The Flames are the first team with nine shutouts in the first 40 games since the New Jersey Devils in 2003-04. Johnny Gaudreau has scored the second-most overtime winners in franchise history (10), one behind teammate Sean Monahan. Gaudreau finished off the game between the Flames and Canucks in overtime.

Hockey Day in Canada a Success for the Maple Leafs

Michael Bunting recorded his second career hat trick. He is the first rookie to record a hat trick with the Maple Leafs since Andreas Johnsson in 2018. Bunting is the first Maple Leafs’ player to record a hat trick vs the Detroit Red Wings since Wendel Clark in 1994. Bunting is the first player to score a hat trick on Hockey Day in Canada when his hometown is being represented in NHL history. He is just the fourth player to record a hat trick on Hockey Day in Canada, joining Jason Spezza (2008), Kevin Lebanc (2019), and Patrik Laine (2020).

Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Spezza just so happens to have the most points among active players on Hockey Day in Canada (15). The Maple Leafs are tied with the Avalanche with the most too many men penalties this season.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Florida Panthers have the most points in franchise history through 45 games of the season (67 points). Their previous franchise best was 61 points in 1995-96 and 2020-21.

The Hurricanes have the most points in franchise history at the halfway point of the season (41 games) with 62 points. Their previous best was 58 in 2005-06, the season they won the Stanley Cup.

The Seattle Kraken are the 31st franchise to play a road game against the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden. The only teams to defeat the Rangers in the first road game as expansion teams have been the Winnipeg Jets (now Arizona Coyotes) in 1979, Tampa Bay Lightning (1992), and Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (1993).

The Blue Jackets’ four consecutive goals in the first 13:14 of the first period is a franchise record.

Player

Joe Thornton’s span between games played vs the San Jose Sharks (18y, 84d) is the longest in NHL history. The previous record was held by Moe Roberts vs the Red Wings (18y, 13d).

Frederik Andersen has the most wins in NHL history among goaltenders in the first 30 games with a franchise, NHL debut or not (24). Only two other goaltenders have even won 23 of their first 30 games with a franchise: Ross Brooks (Boston Bruins) and Denis Herron (Montreal Canadiens).

John Gibson recorded his 163rd win, moving into sole possession of third place in Anaheim Ducks history.

Kevin Fiala holds sole possession of the second-longest point streak in franchise history (11), one behind Mikael Granlund’s 12. Fiala broke a tie with Mats Zuccarello (10) who was held without a point in their game against the New York Islanders. Fiala has the longest active point streak in the NHL and fifth longest this season behind only Connor McDavid (17), Troy Terry (16), Nathan MacKinnon (13), and Jake Guentzel (13).

Ryan O’Reilly played his 900th career game. He is the second player from the 2009 NHL Draft to reach 900 games, joining John Tavares (908 GP).

Jeff Blashill coached his 500th game.

The Panthers and Hurricanes have both been trailblazing through this season, setting franchise records in points. Joe Thornton finally played a game against the Sharks after spending many years with them, while Frederik Andersen set an NHL record for an amazing start with the Hurricanes. Gibson is moving up the franchise leaderboards and Fiala is proving doubters wrong this season. Come back every couple of days for the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL in the NHL Stat Corner.