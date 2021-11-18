NHL Stat Corner: Ducks, Maple Leafs, Flames, Capitals & Rangers

In the latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner, we see the Anaheim Ducks continue to impress on all fronts, and an injury-riddled Washington Capitals continue to succeed with a lineup filled with rookies. We also take a look at a rivalry as old as the NHL, and players really step up for the Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks. All that plus much more stats and milestones from around the NHL this time.

Two 1000 marks in Anaheim in One Night

Ryan Getzlaf became the first player in Ducks franchise history to record 1000 points. He is the 92nd player in NHL history and the seventh active player to do so. Getzlaf is the 39th player to record his first 1000 career points with one club and 45th to record at least 1000 with the same franchise. This season, Getzlaf has already passed Teemu Selanne in points, a player who finished his career in Anaheim just shy of 1000. Getzlaf is showing he is far from done with his resurgence and elite playmaking abilities.

Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Ducks recorded their 1000th win as a franchise. They joined the NHL in 1993 as part of a two-team expansion along with the Florida Panthers.

Troy Terry extended his point streak to 15 games, tied with Connor McDavid for the longest in the NHL this season — no other player has had a point streak of more than nine games. Terry tied Getzlaf for the third-longest point streak in franchise history. It seems as though Terry and McDavid’s point streaks just won’t stop. The only game of the season where Terry failed to record a point was in the season opener. Since then, he and the Ducks have been seemingly unstoppable.

Campbell Posting Stellar Numbers in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell played his 100th career game. He recorded his third shutout of the season, the most in a single season in his career in just 13 starts. With Petr Mrazek injured for some time and his history of injuries, Campbell has stepped up in a major way and continued to win games and stop pucks. It’s exactly what the Maple Leafs need from their goalie who projects to play a lot more than initially anticipated. He leads the NHL in goals-against average (GAA) with 1.68, save percentage (SV%) with .943, and is tied in second with three shutouts.

Flames’ Gaudreau Had Himself a Nice Welcome Home Party

Johnny Gaudreau moved into a tie for sixth in Calgary Flames history with 336 assists. He has the same amount as Guy Chouinard and Paul Reinhart. Gaudreau also recorded a career-high 10 shots in the game vs. the Philadelphia Flyers and has eight points in six career games against the team he grew up 30 minutes from. At the pace he is on this season, he will pass over Mark Giordano with 30 assists for fifth-most in franchise history. If Gaudreau re-signs with the Flames after his contract expires at the end of this season, we may start talking about the all-time leader in more than just assists in time.

Related: NHL Stat Corner: Oilers, Bruins, Canadiens, Islanders, & Capitals

Capitals’ Rookies Go Up Against the Streaks

Garrett Pilon scored his first career goal. He became the fifth Washington Capitals’ rookie to score his first career goal this season. The other rookies with goals on the Capitals consist of Connor McMichael, Martin Fehervary, Brett Leason, and Hendrix Lapierre. They have all made big steps in place of a really banged-up team that is currently leading their division with 25 points.

Since 2019-20, Ilya Samsonov’s 22 wins on the road (22-3-2) are the most by any goaltender playing 30 or fewer games away from home, and are sixth overall. He has had an up-and-down season so far but has a good record behind a Capitals team that is very hot right now.

Ilya Samsonov, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Capitals were the seventh team in NHL history to play against two teams on back-to-back days that both had point streaks of eight or more games. The last team to do so was the Canadiens in 2016. The Capitals lost in overtime to the Ducks (8-0-2) and beat the Los Angeles Kings (7-0-1) in regulation, ending their streak.

Original 6: Rangers & Canadiens Rivalry

The New York Rangers won for the 200th time against the Montreal Canadiens in the regular season — the Rangers are 200-335-94-5 in 634 games. The only opponent they have played more is the Boston Bruins (660). Having gone up against the winning-most team in NHL history, the rivalry hasn’t gone in favour of the Rangers. But this season and the immediate future looks more promising for them.

Play & Team Stats From Around the NHL

Team

The New York Islanders’ 13 game road trip was the second-longest in NHL history to only the Vancouver Canucks’ 14 game trip in 2010.

The Canadiens extended their worst start in franchise history with four wins in the first 18 games (4-12-2).

The Pittsburgh Penguins are last in the NHL on the power play, going 5 for 50 this season.

Player

Only two players in San Jose Sharks’ history have recorded more points through their first 10 games of the season than Timo Meier (14). They are Owen Nolan, who recorded 17 in 1999-00 and Joe Thornton, with 16 in 2005-06 and 15 in 2009-10 and 2010-11.

Ryan O’Reilly of the St. Louis Blues recorded the 400th assist of his career.

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones recorded his 300th career point.

Seattle Kraken’s Philipp Grubauer started in the 200th game of his career.

Lately, we’ve seen a couple of teams struggle mightily after good seasons in 2020-21 in the Penguins and Canadiens, heavily due to injuries. On the other end, Meier is a big reason the Sharks are where they are in the standings, and Jones Continues to produce despite the Blackhawks stumbling out of the gate. Check back soon for your fix of stats and milestones in the NHL.