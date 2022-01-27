NHL Stat Corner: Flames, Avalanche, Flyers, Penguins, Oilers

In this edition of the NHL Stat Corner, we look at the records and milestones that came from the beating the Calgary Flames put on the Columbus Blue Jackets. We then look deeper into the home success of the Colorado Avalanche and the players behind it. The Philadelphia Flyers had a couple of records set in their loss, while the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to dominate with the help of Sidney Crosby, and the Edmonton Oilers start to climb out of their slump thanks to Connor McDavid. All this and more stats and milestones from around the NHL over the past two days.

Flames Set Multiple Franchise Records

The Calgary Flames set a franchise record with 62 shots (regular season or playoffs), and they did so in a regulation game during the regular season. It was the most shots by a team on the road since the NHL began tracking shots in 1955-56. It is the fourth-most shots by a team in a regular season game since 1981-82. Only the Boston Bruins (73 in 1991), Hartford Whalers (65 in 1984), and Minnesota Wild (63 in 1988) had more. The Whalers were the last team to record more shots in a regulation game.

Jacob Markstrom is the first goaltender in franchise history to record four road shutouts in a season. The Flames have played just 38 games. The last goaltenders to record more road shutouts in a season were Andrei Vasilevskiy (six) and Pekka Rinne (five) in 2017-18. Markstrom tied Miikka Kiprusoff (accomplished three times) as the only goalies in franchise history to record six shutouts in a season. As I already mentioned, the Flames have yet to reach the halfway point in their season. Markstrom leads the league in shutouts.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Andrew Mangiapane recorded his 100th career point. He is the first player drafted outside the first five rounds of the 2015 Draft to reach 100 career points. He also leads the league in goals on the road with 18. Leon Draisaitl has 17. Elias Lindholm recorded his 400th career point in their win over the Blue Jackets as well.

Avalanche Home Success Led by Stars’ Scoring

The Colorado Avalanche won their 17th consecutive home game. They broke a tie with the Boston Bruins (1975-76) for the fifth-longest in NHL history. They are now six more wins away from the record set by the Detroit Red Wings in 2011-12 (23). Cale Makar is the second-fastest defenceman in franchise history to reach 40 points in a season (37 GP). Only Steve Duchesne (32 GP in 1992-93) did so in fewer games.

The Avalanche are the first team to have five or more players (five) record 40-plus points at the halfway mark of the season since the 1995-96 Penguins (six players). The 40-point mark has been reached by Nazem Kadri (55), Mikko Rantanen (49), Nathan MacKinnon (43), Makar (41), and Gabriel Landeskog (41).

Two Long-Standing Records Broken in Flyers’ Loss

Keith Yandle set an NHL record by playing his 965th consecutive game. There is a new Ironman for the first time since Doug Jarvis set the former record in 1986.

Keith Yandle, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Philadelphia Flyers set a franchise record with 13 consecutive losses. The team went winless in 12 consecutive games in 1998-99 (0-8-4), the four games being ties. This streak has been all losses (0-10-3).

Penguins Franchise-Best January Led By Home Success

The Penguins won eight consecutive home games for the first time since 2018 (11). The Penguins set a franchise record with 10 wins in January, the most they’ve won in that month.

Sidney Crosby has recorded the 14th-most three-point games in NHL history with 155. He is one three-point game back of 13th, held by Bryan Trottier.

Connor McDavid Leading Oilers’ Recent Turnaround

Connor McDavid leads the NHL this season with 26 penalties drawn. McDavid tied Leon Draisaitl with the most overtime goals in franchise history (10). The next closest is Jari Kurri with seven. McDavid helped the momentum turn in the comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks and topped it off with the overtime winner.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Chicago Blackhawks are the seventh team this season to score eight or more goals in a game. Only the Florida Panthers have scored more in a game this season, scoring nine twice.

The Carolina Hurricanes were the last team in the NHL this season to play past regulation five times. They are now 2-3 in those games.

Player

Joe Pavelski has recorded the fifth-most points by a player aged 37 or older through the first 40 games of a season in NHL history (48). Only Mario Lemieux (68), Gordie Howe (53), Martin St. Louis (50), and Jean Ratelle (49) recorded more.

Jack Campbell is the second-fastest goaltender in franchise history to reach 20 wins in a season, doing so in 30 games. The only goaltender to do it in fewer games with the Toronto Maple Leafs was George Hainsworth (28 GP in 1934-35).

Sebastian Aho set a franchise record by recording his seventh overtime goal, passing Jeff O’Neill (six). It was Aho’s second overtime goal this season.

Matt Murray recorded his 14th career shutout.

Tyler Ennis is the 33rd player in Ottawa Senators history to record a hat trick.

Dylan Strome recorded his first career hat trick.

San Jose Sharks’ Nicolas Meloche scored his first career goal. He is the sixth Sharks rookie to score his first goal this season.

Tyler Myers played his 800th career game.

Pavelski joins some elite company in a season where he’s only getting better with age. Campbell and Aho continue their great seasons and time with their teams, while Murray appears to be back to his former self. A couple of hat tricks and another first for the Sharks wraps up the stats and milestones from around the NHL. Come back next time for all the latest stats and milestones from your favourite players and teams on the NHL Stat Corner.