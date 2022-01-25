NHL Stat Corner: Rangers, Avalanche, Sabres, Flyers, Wild, Capitals

In this edition of the NHL Stat Corner, we look at the incredible goal scoring from Chris Kreider, the run the Colorado Avalanche have been on at home, and some scoring by the Buffalo Sabres. We then see the Philadelphia Flyers feature a couple of streaks, Kirill Kaprizov join elite company, and Alex Ovechkin do what he does best, score. All this and more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL.

Chris Kreider Setting Goal-Scoring Precedence With Rangers

Kreider is tied with David Pastrnak for the third-most hat tricks since the start of 2020-21 (three). He trails teammate Mike Zibanejad (four), and Connor McDavid (four). Kreider is the first New York Rangers player to score 10 goals in the month of January since Rick Nash in 2014. (“Five thoughts on the Rangers: What’s behind Chris Kreider’s surge, what we’re hearing on Jakob Chychrun and more”, The Athletic, Jan. 24, 2022)

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kreider is the third player in franchise history to be the first player in the NHL to score 30 goals in a season. He joins Lynn Patrick (1941-42) and Bill Cook (1926-27 and 1930-31). Kreider is the 11th player since 2002-03 to record his first 30-goal season in his 10th season or later. Kreider is the fourth player in franchise history to score 30 goals in the first 43 games of a season, joining Rod Gilbert (42 games played (GP) in 1971-72), Bill Cook (42 GP in 1926-27 and 1930-31), and Don Murdoch (43 GP in 1976-77). Kreider currently leads the league in goals after his previous season high was 28 goals.

Igor Shesterkin is the fastest goaltender in franchise history to win 20 games in a season (26 GP). He did so in two fewer games than the next fastest goaltender, Gilles Villemure (28 GP in 1971-72).

Avalanche Unstoppable on Home Ice

The Avalanche are the first team to win 16 consecutive home games since the Detroit Red Wings in 2011-12. The Avalanche have the fifth-longest home win streak in NHL history. They are seven more wins from matching the record set by the Red Wings in 2011-12 of 23.

The Avalanche won 17 of the first 20 home games this season. The last team to win more in the first 20 home games of a season was the Anaheim Ducks (18 in 2013-14). They have now won 18 of 21 home games. The Avalanche are the fifth team in NHL history to have won 12 or more games in multiple months in a span of a year. They did so this month (January) and March of 2021.

Nathan MacKinnon is tied for sixth in franchise history with 384 assists with Anton Stastny. Pavel Francouz recorded his third career shutout in their 16th consecutive home win and has recorded back-to-back shutouts.

Sabres’ Rare Outburst of Goals

Peyton Krebs scored his first career goal and added another in the same game. Krebs is the 10th player in franchise history to score his first two career goals in the same game. Three Sabres scored two-plus goals in the same game for the first time since 2008. Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, and Krebs were the goal scorers in their win over the Philadelphia Flyers, while the trio that did it in 2008 were Jochen Hecht, Jason Pominville, and Thomas Vanek.

The Sabres scored four first-period goals for the first time since Dec. 2, 2019. Alex Tuch is the eighth player in franchise history to start his time with the Sabres with points in each of his first five home games.

2 Streaks Matched in Flyers’ Game

The Flyers’ losing streak is the longest in the NHL this season (12). They passed the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders who both had 11-game losing streaks. The Flyers tied a franchise record of 12 consecutive winless games set in 1998-99 where they tied four games.

Keith Yandle, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Keith Yandle tied the Iron Man streak held by Doug Jarvis by playing his 964th consecutive game. He has done so as a part of four different franchises and across 14 seasons.

Kirill Kaprizov Joins Elite Company

Kaprizov is the fourth-fastest active player to record his first 100 points (92 GP). Only Alex Ovechkin (77 GP), Sidney Crosby (80 GP), and Evgeni Malkin (89 GP) did so faster, while Connor McDavid also did so in 92 games played.

The Wild tied the most goals scored in a game (eight) vs. the Montreal Canadiens. They previously scored eight goals in a game five times. In their eight-goal outing, Connor Dewar scored his first career goal.

Alex Ovechkin Climbs Goal-Scoring Leaderboards More

Ovechkin has the second-most goals against the Ottawa Senators in NHL history (35 in 50 GP). Only Jaromir Jagr (44 in 79 GP) has more. Ovechkin took sole possession of third for most multi-goal games in NHL history with 155. He passed Mario Lemieux and is trailing only Wayne Gretzky (189) and Brett Hull (158). Carl Hagelin played his 700th career game.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Montreal Canadiens have lost 13 consecutive games on the road that went to overtime or shootout. The Canadiens, through the first 40 games of a season in franchise history, have the least wins (eight), worst goal differential (minus-59), and worst penalty kill (73 percent) this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights have set a franchise record with seven consecutive road wins, topping their six-game stretch in 2020-21.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have their longest home win streak (seven) since 2017-18 (11).

The Seattle Kraken scored the fastest two goals in franchise history 0:17 apart. It was done by Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell. It topped the previous record of 0:22.

Player

Bruce Boudreau coached his 1,000th NHL game. He is the sixth active coach to reach 1,000 games. He has the second-most wins in NHL history through the first 1,000 games coached (577).

Steven Stamkos tied Vincent Lecavalier for the most 20-goal seasons in franchise history with 12. Stamkos is tied with Phil Kessel and Patrick Kane with the second-most 20-goals seasons since 2008-09 behind Ovechkin.

John Gibson is tied with the third-most wins in franchise history (162) with Jonas Hiller.

Phil Kessel played his 940th consecutive game, second among active players behind Keith Yandle (964 GP).

Andrei Svechnikov has the fourth-most multi-point games (43) in franchise history before turning 22 years old. He trails Ron Francis (83), Sylvain Turgeon (57), and Sebastian Aho (45).

Elias Pettersson recorded his 100th career assist. He required the sixth-fewest games (206) by a player to debut with the Vancouver Canucks to reach that mark.

David Pastrnak has the eight-most consecutive 20-goal seasons in franchise history with six.

Johnny Gaudreau has the seventh-most four-plus point games in franchise history with 11.

Connor McDavid (1.41) and Leon Draisaitl (1.255) have the second and fourth-most points per game as an Edmonton Oiler in the Battle of Alberta in franchise history. Wayne Gretzky (2.29) and Paul Coffey (1.37) are first and third.

Evan Bouchard is the fifth Oilers’ defenceman with a multi-goal game in the Battle of Alberta.

Mitch Marner is the first player on the Toronto Maple Leafs to score two shorthanded goals in a season vs. the New York Islanders since 1973-74, done by Tim Ecclestone.

Robin Lehner recorded his 17th career shutout.

Jeff Petry recorded his 300th career point.

Kris Letang played his 900th career game.

Erik Gudbranson played his 600th career game.

The Golden Knights and Penguins reached some impressive franchise records while the Canadiens were at the other end of the spectrum losing more games. The Battle of Alberta was an eventful one once again and some young players in Pettersson, Svechnikov, and Pastrnak are carving their names among the best to start with their franchises. Come back every few days for your fix of stats and milestones from all your favourite teams and players on the NHL Stat Corner.