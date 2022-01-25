3 Takeaways from Flyers’ 3-1 Loss to Stars

The Philadelphia Flyers lost their 12th consecutive game on Monday in a 3-1 defeat against the Dallas Stars. Jacob Peterson scored the game-winning goal with just over three minutes to play in the third period, and Joe Pavelski added an empty-net goal to seal the victory. Carter Hart stopped 33 of 35 Dallas shots, including a sprawling save to keep the score tied just after the midway point of the third period. The Flyers are now dead last in the Metropolitan Division.

Flyers Tie Record for Winless Streak

The 12-game skid ties the record for the longest winless streak in franchise history. The Flyers lost eight and tied four during a 12-game stretch from Feb. 24-March 16, 1999 before the NHL implemented the shootout. They also limped through a 10-game losing streak earlier in the 2021-22 season, a stretch that cost former head coach Alain Vigneault his job.

Mike Yeo, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At times during the streak, interim head coach Mike Yeo has questioned his team’s level of preparation, willingness to compete, and resilience. To begin his postgame availability on Monday, he emphatically stated that his team “did not lack energy” against the Stars. He pointed to their willingness to block shots and play a physical game. His lineup was extremely shorthanded, but the length of the losing streak and the overall struggles of the franchise have eliminated any benefit of the doubt from a fan base starved for playoff success.

Related: Philadelphia Flyers History Trivia

The Flyers are unable to pose many solutions to their problems. They kept the game on a level playing field for the majority of regulation against the Stars. Peterson’s goal proved to be the back-breaker for a team that simply can’t close out a victory right now, and they’ll need to bounce back quickly for a road game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Flyers Struggle to Score

The Flyers have scored 23 goals during the 12-game skid, just shy of two per game. Ivan Provorov scored their only goal against Dallas on a puck that bounced off the skate of defenseman John Klingberg in front of the net.

Ivan Provorov has a puck redirected in front and the Flyers have tied it! pic.twitter.com/qFyBMzQ2Vj — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 25, 2022

After Peterson’s goal, Yeo sent out his third line centered by Morgan Frost with Gerry Mayhew and Max Willman on the wings. The three forwards have 20 career NHL points between them, but they lined up to take a faceoff late in the third period for a team desperate for a tying goal. Philadelphia is devastated by injuries right now, especially at forward. Sean Couturier, Kevin Hayes, Joel Farabee, and Derick Brassard, among others, are out with long-term injuries. Yeo stressed the need for the mindset of trying to “score a dirty goal” by getting pucks to the front of the net in the offensive zone because of the recent scoring drought.

Yandle Ties Iron Man Record

Keith Yandle played in his 964th consecutive regular-season game, tying Doug Jarvis for the longest streak in NHL history. The “Iron Man” streak began in 2009 when Yandle was a member of the Phoenix Coyotes. He has also played with the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers during the streak. He has consistently downplayed the significance of the streak since signing with Philadelphia in July, but he did acknowledge pride in his accomplishment briefly after the game. He played 13:39 and recorded one shot on goal.

Yandle is a respected NHL veteran who has achieved notable success over a long career, but his 43 games in Philadelphia have been underwhelming at best. He has struggled at five-on-five with a 41.83 expected goals for percentage (xGF%), per Natural Stat Trick. The impressive accomplishment deserves recognition, but it is a minimal note of positivity in an otherwise bleak situation in Philadelphia.

Keith Yandle, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The matchup against the Stars held the potential for two records to be tied, and both of them came to fruition. On Long Island on Tuesday night, Yandle is set to break the “Iron Man” streak while the struggling Flyers look to avoid the longest stretch of futility in their 55-year history.