NHL Stat Corner: Avalanche, Penguins, Panthers, Blue Jackets, Rangers

In the latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner, we look at some veterans putting up great numbers in Nazem Kadri and Kris Letang while Sidney Crosby climbs the all-time lists once again. Sergei Bobrovsky put on a show with his 40-save shutout, while it was an eventful New York Rangers win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Plus Gustav Nyquist’s offensive performance while on the penalty kill. All this and more stats and milestones from around the NHL for you.

Nazem Kadri Scoring His Way to Career Year

Nazem Kadri required the second-fewest games in franchise history as a player aged 30-plus to reach 50 points in a season (34 GP). Only Peter Stastny (27 GP in 1987-88) did so faster. Kadri has recorded the second-most multi-point games in the NHL this season (17), trailing only Connor McDavid (18).

Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On another note, Pavel Francouz recorded his second career shutout. Both shutouts have come vs the Anaheim Ducks. Nathan MacKinnon played his 600th career game. He is the fourth player to do so since the franchise moved from Quebec to Colorado in 1995. He is the first player from the 2013 draft to reach 600 games. Nobody else has even played 500 games yet. Tyson Jost played his 300th career game vs the Ducks.

Letang Streaking, Crosby Scoring

Kris Letang has the longest active point streak in the NHL at 10 games (2g, 13a). He is tied with the second-longest point streak among defencemen in franchise history with Randy Carlyle (10) and behind Paul Coffey (13 & 10). Letang has the most points (15) among defencemen in 2022. He has 30 or more assists in a season for the ninth time in his career, tied for third among active defencemen. He also has the third-longest point streak (10 GP) among defencemen 34 years or older in NHL history, trailing Mathieu Schneider (12 GP in 2006) and Nicklas Lidstrom (11 GP in 2010). Letang has been as consistent and dominant as they come on the back-end this season for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sidney Crosby recorded his 15th career hat trick vs the Ottawa Senators. He passed Jaromir Jagr for second place in franchise history with 86 multi-goal games. Crosby also recorded his 404th career multi-point game, tying him for 12th all-time with Ray Bourque and breaking a tie with Stan Mikita (403). Jagr sits second on that list, and Crosby still has a way to go before he catches him.

Sergei Bobrovsky Shuts the Door

Sergei Bobrovsky is the third goaltender in franchise history to record a nine-game point streak (8-0-1) or better, joining Roberto Luongo (9-0-1 in 2015-16) and John Vanbiesbrouck (6-0-3 in 1996-97). Bobrovsky is the seventh goaltender in franchise history to record a 40-save shutout and the first since James Reimer in 2018. He did so vs the Edmonton Oilers and it was the second-most saves in a shutout in Bobrovsky’s career. His most saves in a shutout were 46 in 2019. It was his 35th career shutout and first of the season.

Gustav Nyquist’s Shorthanded Success

Gustav Nyquist scored his fourth shorthanded goal of the season, the most in the NHL. He has the second-most shorthanded goals in a season in franchise history (four) behind Rick Nash (five in 2008-09) and the Columbus Blue Jackets have yet to reach the halfway point in the season.

Gustav Nyquist, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jakub Voracek has recorded the second-most primary assists in the NHL this season. It was a questionable trade for the Blue Jackets acquiring an older player in the trade making more money, but he has not disappointed and been a big reason for a number of goals scored.

Adam Fox Continues to Put Up Points for Rangers

Adam Fox has recorded the most points (42) through the first 40 games of a season for the New York Rangers since Brian Leetch (48 in 2000-01). It was an eventful win over the Maple Leafs as Ryan Reaves scored his 50th career goal and Kaapo Kakko played his 150th career game.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Philadelphia Flyers are the first team to lose 10 consecutive games in a season twice since the Avalanche in 2010-11. It is the the ninth time the Flyers have lost 10 consecutive games in a season.

The Montreal Canadiens have allowed 50 shots against in back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history.

Player

Roman Josi became the franchise leader in assists with his 358th, passing David Legwand.

Colton Parayko is the 34th defenceman in NHL history to score a penalty-shot goal. He is the first St. Louis Blues player to do so. It was the first penalty shot by a Blues defenceman since 1985.

Tony DeAngelo is the first defenceman in franchise history to record 30 points in his first 30 games with the franchise (Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes).

Miro Heiskanen has recorded the second-most multi-assist games (15) before turning 23 years old behind only Craig Hartsburg (20). He has the ninth-most in franchise history among all players before turning age 23.

William Nylander recorded his 300th career point.

Calle Jarnkrok scored his 100th career goal.

Buffalo Sabres’ Jack Quinn scored his first career goal.

Mikey Anderson played his 100th career game.

Chandler Stephenson played his 300th career game.

Mitch Marner scored his first power-play goal in 100 games (Feb. 1, 2020).

The Canadiens and Flyers’ seasons have not been great ones, but notable defencemen Josi, DeAngelo, and Heiskanen are all making strides in their organizations. While the Sabres have help coming in the form of another young and talented player, Jack Quinn. Come back every few days for the latest stats and milestones from your favourite teams and players around the NHL.