NHL Stats Corner: Sharks, Avalanche, Capitals, Hurricanes, Red Wings

In this edition of the NHL Stats Corner, we take a look at a historic night in San Jose by Timo Meier, the dominance of the Colorado Avalanche, and more goals from Alex Ovechkin. We also check in on another stellar performance by the Carolina Hurricanes and look at the surprising Detroit Red Wings. All this and much more stats and milestones from around the NHL.

Timo Meier’s Historic Night

It was a historic night in San Jose, to say the least. Meier is the first San Jose Sharks’ player to score five goals in a game. He is the first to do so in the NHL since Mika Zibanejad did it in March of 2020. Meier is the fifth player in the last 25 years to score five goals in a game, joining Zibanejad (2020), Patrik Laine (2018), Johan Franzen (2011), and Marian Gaborik (2007). Meier is the 10th player in NHL history to record five goals in the first two periods of a game and the first since Peter Bondra in 1994.

Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meier is the 11th player in franchise history to record a single-period hat trick. He is also the fourth player this season to do this, joining Tyler Bertuzzi, Jake Guentzel, and Matt Duchene, none of whom recorded theirs in the first period. Meier is also the second Sharks player to record a first-period hat trick in a game, joining Evander Kane (2019). Meier sets a franchise record for the fastest four goals (18:22), breaking the previous record of 22:46 set by Tomas Hertl in 2013.

Not to be forgotten about, Erik Karlsson recorded his 500th career assist in the same game. He is the fastest active defenceman to reach 500 career assists (820 GP), topping Keith Yandle (1033 GP) who did it earlier this season.

Avalanche’s Home Dominance

The Avalanche have won 14 games in a row at home, extending their franchise-record once again. The Avalanche are the fourth team in the past 35 years to record a 14-game home win streak. The others: Red Wings (23 GP in 2011-12), Washington Capitals (15 GP in 2016-17), and Boston Bruins (14 GP in 2008-09).

Nathan MacKinnon is the seventh-fastest active player to reach 600 career points in less than 600 games (599 GP). He joins Connor McDavid (421 GP), Sidney Crosby (430 GP), Ovechkin (464 GP), Evgeni Malkin (490 GP), Jason Spezza (589 GP), and Steven Stamkos (595 GP). The only reason he isn’t higher on this list is that it took him a little longer to really break out and become the player he is today.

Alex Ovechkin Continues the Rise

Ovechkin moved into 24th in NHL history in points with 1375, passing Mike Modano. Ovechkin has scored the most goals against the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise in history with 50 goals in 69 games.

Washington Capitals, Alex Ovechkin (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He is the second player to score 50-plus goals against a team that debuted after 1979. Teemu Selanne is the other vs the Sharks (51). He has scored the sixth-most goals against teams to debut since 1979-80. Ovechkin now leads the league in goals with 27.

Hurricanes Had Themselves Another Scoring Outburst

It is the third time in franchise history the Hurricanes scored five goals in the first period, doing so against the Bruins. They also did so in 2006 and 2010.

It was the sixth time in franchise history where multiple defencemen recorded three or more points in a game: Jaccob Slavin (1-2) and Tony DeAngelo (0-3). Frederik Andersen is the ninth-fastest goaltender in NHL history to record 20 wins in a season (26 GP).

Moritz Seider Impresses for Surprising Red Wings

Moritz Seider required the third-fewest games among defencemen to debut with the Red Wings to reach 25 career points (40 GP). Only Nicklas Lidstrom (28 GP) and Jeff Staples (32 GP) reached the mark faster. Dylan Larkin scored his 11th go-ahead goal, tied for the most in the league with Leon Draisaitl in the same game.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

In the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings, it was the first time since 2008 (Bruins vs St. Louis Blues) where both teams scored a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal in the same period.

The Bruins allowed five goals in the first period for the first time since 2008 vs the Capitals.

The Blues have overcome six multi-goal deficits this season that resulted in at least one point, second to only the Vegas Golden Knights (7). It was the Blues’ third multi-goal comeback win this season, second again to the Golden Knights (4).

The Pittsburgh Penguins scored two goals in under one minute for the 10th time this season, the most in the NHL by two (Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets, 8).

Player

Zdeno Chara played his 1636th career game, moving into second all-time among defencemen. He passed Scott Stevens and is 15 games away from tying Chris Chelios.

Keith Yandle played his 960th consecutive game, four from the NHL record set by Doug Jarvis of 964.

Kevin Fiala is the fourth Swiss-born player in NHL history to score 100 goals, joining Timo Meier, Nino Niederreiter, and Roman Josi.

Johnny Gaudreau has recorded the seventh-most 4-plus point games in franchise history (10).

Jake Guentzel recorded his fifth consecutive 20-goal season. Only four players have more consecutive 20-goal seasons since he debuted in 2016-17.

Travis Konecny scored his 100th career goal. He is the 11th player in franchise history to do so before he turns 25 among players to debut with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Winnipeg Jets’ Cole Perfetti scored his first career goal.

New York Islanders’ Robin Salo scored his first career goal.

Shea Theodore played his 300th game as a Vegas Golden Knight.

Esa Lindell played his 400th career game.

Ben Hutton played his 400th career game.

Vince Dunn played his 300th career game.

There were a couple of memorable nights in Los Angeles and Boston, as events unfolded in a way they haven’t since 2008. A number of players reached games played milestones in their careers while Perfetti and Salo got theirs started in a good way. Make sure to come back in a few days for all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL.