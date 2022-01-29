NHL Stat Corner: Panthers, Avalanche, Kings, Rangers, Wild

The latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner features Aleksander Barkov‘s franchise accomplishments, more dominance from the Colorado Avalanche and their players, and the passing of the torch on the Los Angeles Kings. Then we have the jersey retirement of Henrik Lundqvist and some impressive streaks from the Minnesota Wild. All this and more stats and milestones from around the NHL.

Aleksander Barkov Reaches Multiple Milestones

Barkov scored his 200th career goal and 500th career point in the same game vs the Vegas Golden Knights. He is one of five players with exactly 200 goals and 500 points, joining Nikita Kucherov, Alexander Steen, Valeri Kamensky, and Milt Schmidt. Barkov is the first player in franchise history to score 200 goals and second to reach 500 points behind Jonathan Huberdeau.

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Barkov is the fourth-fastest Finnish-born player to reach 500 career points (560 GP), behind Jari Kurri (356 GP), Teemu Selanne (384 GP), and Tomas Sandstrom (501 GP). Gustav Forsling played his 200th career game.

Avalanche Continue to Put Together Incredible January

The Avalanche 14 wins this month is an NHL record for most wins in the month of January. They have recorded the second-most wins in a calendar month in NHL history (14). Only the Boston Bruins (15 in March 2014) and Pittsburgh Penguins (15 in March 2013) have more. The Avalanche are tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets (14 in December 2016). The Avalanche also have the second-longest point streak in franchise history (15 GP). They tied their 15 game point streak from last season and are one back of the franchise record set in 2000-01 (16 GP).

Related: NHL Stat Corner: Flames, Avalanche, Flyers, Penguins, Oilers

Nazem Kadri is the fourth-fastest player in franchise history to record 40 assists in a season (39 GP). He is behind Peter Forsberg (31 GP), Mikko Rantanen (32 GP), and Peter Stastny (36 GP). Kadri has the second-most three-point games this season (eight), trailing only Leon Draisaitl (11). Devon Toews played his 200th career game. In his time in the league, he has really transformed quickly into one of the best defencemen in the NHL.

Doughty’s 1000th, Byfield’s First

Drew Doughty played his 1000th career game. He is the fifth player in franchise history and the first defenceman to play 1000 games. He is the first player from the 2008 NHL Draft to do so and the ninth active defenceman to reach 1000 games.

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Los Angeles Kings’ Quinton Byfield scored his first career goal. He is the youngest player to score their first career goal with the Kings (19y, 161d) since Doughty in 2008 (18y, 317d).

Henrik Lundqvist joins Greats In Rangers’ Rafters

Lundqvist is the 11th New York Ranger to have his jersey retired. He joins Rod Gilbert, Ed Giacomin, Mie Richter, Mark Messier, Brian Leetch, Adam Graves, Andy Bathgate, Harry Howell, Jean Ratelle, and Vic Hadfield. Lundqvist also holds more than 50 team records.

Chris Kreider is the third player for the Rangers in the past 25 years to score 12 or more goals in a month. He joins Jaromir Jagr (12 in Oct. of 2005 and March of 2006) and Petr Prucha (12 in December of 2005). Kreider is tied with David Pastrnak for the most goals in 2022.

Zuccarello & Fiala Streaks Reach 10

Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Fiala are the fourth and fifth players to record 10-game point streaks in franchise history. They did so in the same game and are two games back of the franchise record of 12, held by Mikael Granlund. Zuccarello has set a franchise record of six consecutive multi-point games. This has been in the midst of an eight-game stretch where the Minnesota Wild have gone 7-0-1.

Mats Zuccarello, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matt Dumba played his 500th career game. He is the ninth player in franchise history to do so. Among defencemen to play 500 games with the Wild, Dumba (213) is second to only Ryan Suter (288) in points at the 500-game mark.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Boston Bruins have recorded the second-longest win streak vs one opponent in NHL history by winning 17 consecutive games against the Arizona Coyotes since 2010. They tied a franchise streak of 17 consecutive wins over the Ottawa Senators (1992-95) and are second to only the Montreal Canadiens’ win streak against the Washington Capitals from 1974-78 (23 GP).

The Seattle Kraken won their first overtime game in franchise history. The Kraken are the fifth expansion team to win their first road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Expansion teams are 5-13-9 when they first visit the Penguins for the first time.

The Edmonton Oilers tied a franchise record of allowing the first goal in 11 consecutive games. It was the 26th time in the last 30 they have allowed the first goal of the game.

Player

Jack Campbell is the fastest goaltender in franchise history to win 40 games (58 GP). Campbell reached 40 wins with the Maple Leafs in seven-fewer games than second place, George Hainsworth (65 GP).

Filip Forsberg scored his 200th career goal. He is the second player in franchise history to do so and trails David Legwand by 10 goals for the most in franchise history.

Trevor Zegras scored the fourth “Michigan goal” in NHL history. Each one has been scored against a Canadian team.

J.T. Miller recorded his second career hat trick.

Vancouver Canucks’ Spencer Martin recorded his first career win.

Tyler Bozak played his 800th career game. He is the third active undrafted player to reach that mark.

Adam Lowry played his 500th career game.

The Bruins have dominated the Coyotes over the past decade and it doesn’t look like it’s going to end in the near future, but it will take a few years to reach the record. The Kraken joined some rare company in defeating the Penguins on the road while the Oilers continue to allow the first goal in games. There were stellar accomplishments by Campbell and Forsberg while Zegras pulled off another incredible goal. Stay up to date with the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL every couple of days on the NHL Stat Corner.