NHL Stat Corner: Penguins, Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs, Canadiens

This edition of the NHL Stat Corner looks at three sets of longtime rivals: the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, and Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. First off, we look at history made by two players from the Penguins, and dominance under a new head coach in Edmonton. Then we look at the Flames rolling over teams on their way to the top of the division and another coach cementing his mark in Toronto. Finally, a rookie in Montreal finishes it in overtime again, and a couple of longtime Capitals players reach goal milestones, plus much more stats and milestones from around the NHL.

Sidney Crosby Scores 500

Sidney Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history to score 500 career goals. He is the second active player to reach 500 goals, trailing only Alex Ovechkin. Crosby is the 18th player to reach 500 goals with one team. The Penguins are the sixth franchise to have multiple 500-goal scorers.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ten percent of Crosby’s goals have come against the Philadelphia Flyers (50). Crosby joins Ovechkin (50 vs. Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets) as the only active players to score 50 goals against a single franchise. Crosby sits one goal behind Mario Lemieux for the most goals vs. the Flyers in NHL history.

Kris Letang has recorded the most overtime points in NHL history among defencemen (30), passing Erik Karlsson.

Jay Woodcroft Leads Oilers to Perfect Start

Jay Woodcroft is the first coach in franchise history to win his first three games. The Oilers are now 4-0-0 since he took over head coaching duties. Only five coaches have had longer win streaks to begin their coaching career than Woodcroft (four). The NHL record is seven, held by Geoff Ward (seven in 2019).

Leon Draisaitl has the third-most multi-goal games since entering the league (44), trailing only Ovechkin (71) and Auston Matthews (47). Draisaitl leads the NHL this season with 12 multi-goal games. Draisaitl is the fastest player for the Oilers to score 35 goals in a season since Jimmy Carson (1988-89). Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played his 697th career game for the Oilers, moving past Wayne Gretzky for ninth in franchise history.

The Oilers have recorded the second-most multi-goal comeback wins in 2021-22 (five), behind only the Minnesota Wild (six). The Oilers tied the Florida Panthers for most games scoring five or more goals this season (20). The next closest is the Flames (16), having done so in five consecutive games.

Flames Continue to Score Goals

The Flames have scored four or more goals in seven consecutive games, the second-longest streak since 1991-92 for the franchise. The Flames have scored at least five goals in five consecutive games, their longest streak doing so since 1992 (from ‘Satisfied? That’s not Sutter’s style, even during an eight-game winning streak’, Calgary Sun, Feb. 17, 2022).

Johnny Gaudreau recorded his 367th assist, taking sole possession of fifth on the Flames’ all-time list and moving ahead of Mark Giordano. Mikael Backlund played his 791st career game, tied for fifth in Flames history with Theo Fleury. Tyler Toffoli is the first player to wear No. 73 for the Flames in their history.

Keefe’s Incredible Start to Maple Leafs’ Coaching Career

Sheldon Keefe recorded the fourth-most wins in NHL history in his first 150 games as a head coach (94), tying Terry Crisp. Only Tom Johnson (109), Mike Keenan (98), and Todd McLellan (96) won more games. Keefe won the most games in the first 150 games as a Maple Leafs’ head coach, 11 more than the next closest, Pat Quinn (83).

Sheldon Keefe, head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

David Kampf is the first Maple Leafs player to score shorthanded goals in consecutive games since Tyler Bozak (2014).

Cole Caufield Comes in Clutch

Cole Caufield is the fifth player in NHL history to score a tying goal in the final 10 seconds of regulation and score the overtime winner. Only Mikael Granlund (2020), Marian Gaborik (2014), Marco Sturm (2000), and Neal Broten (1983) have done so. Caufield has scored the most overtime goals by a Canadiens’ rookie (three). Paul Byron played his 500th career game in the win over the St. Louis Blues.

Ovechkin Hits 30 Goals Again

Ovechkin has scored 30 goals in 16 seasons, the second-most in NHL history behind Mike Gartner. Ovechkin is the only player to do so with one team. Peter Laviolette earned his 700th career win as a head coach. He is third among active coaches in wins, trailing Barry Trotz (894) and Lindy Ruff (772).

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

John Carlson has recorded his fifth consecutive 10-goal season, the second most in franchise history among defencemen behind Kevin Hatcher (seven). Carlson is tied with the most 10-goal seasons by a defenceman in franchise history (seven) with Hatcher and Sergei Gonchar.

Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Joe Pavelski is the seventh American-born player to record 12-plus 20-goal seasons and third active, joining Phil Kessel (12) and Patrick Kane (13). Pavelski is the third player in franchise history to score 20 goals in a season at age 37 or older, joining Dean Prentice (1971-72, 1972-73) and Mike Modano (2997-08).

Victor Hedman is the 10th-fastest defenceman since 1996-97 to reach 50 points in a season (49 GP).

Barry Trotz is the third coach in New York Islanders franchise history to coach 250 games, joining Jack Capuano (483) and Al Arbour (1,500).

J.T. Miller scored his third overtime goal of the season for the Vancouver Canucks, trailing only Markus Naslund (four) and Daniel Sedin (four) for the most in a season. Since joining the Canucks, Miller has scored the most overtime goals in the NHL (six), tying Alex DeBrincat.

Mark Scheifele recorded his second hat trick of the season. The last player to do this with the team was Patrick Laine (2018-19). It was the seventh time in franchise history a player has scored a natural hat trick. Scheifele is the first Winnipeg Jets player to record a natural hat trick since Blake Wheeler (2019).

Alex Killorn recorded his 162nd goal, moving into fifth in franchise history past Tyler Johnson.

Patrick Laine scored the fastest goal to open a period in franchise history (0:09). He is the third player from the 2016 NHL Draft to record 300 points, joining Auston Matthews (410) and Matthew Tkachuk (332).

Alexander Barabanov scored the latest tying goal in San Jose Sharks history (59:59), tying Evander Kane (2019).

Jack Hughes has recorded the seventh-longest home point streak since 1996-97 for the New Jersey Devils (nine games).

Victor Olofsson recorded his 100th career point.

Mark Pysyk played his 500th career game.

Pavelski continues to impress as he gets older, while Hedman does the same, just getting better with age. Laine has now scored the latest goal in the game in franchise history for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the quickest to begin a period. Meanwhile, Barabanov also scored late to help the Sharks earn one point vs. the Canucks. Stay up to date with the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL on the NHL Stat Corner every few days.