NHL Stats News: Jets, Red Wings, Avalanche, Rangers, Predators, Oilers

The latest edition of NHL Stats News where I give you all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL over the past couple of days. We start with the crazy game the Winnipeg Jets won against the Montreal Canadiens, then to the rookies dominating for the Detroit Red Wings, and more streaks from the Colorado Avalanche. Then we go to Chris Kreider and more goal-scoring, Roman Josi’s milestone, and more impressive stuff from the stars of the Edmonton Oilers. All this and more.

High Scoring Historic Game Between Jets & Canadiens

The Jets are the first team in NHL history to blow a four-goal lead and still win by at least four goals. They’re also the first team to score four consecutive goals, allow four straight, then score four more consecutive goals. The Jets scored four goals within the first 10 minutes of the game for the second time in franchise history (also 2005). They are the second team to do so this season, joining the Pittsburgh Penguins (Jan. 2).

Ir is the third time two clubs have combined for seven first-period goals this season, joining the San Jose Sharks and Penguins (Jan. 2) and Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers (Dec. 6).

Blake Wheeler played his 800th game for the Jets. He is the second player to play 800 games with the franchise, joining Bryan Little (843 GP). Pierre-Luc Dubois has the third-longest multi-assist streak in franchise history (three). Mark Scheifele recorded his first career Gordie Howe hat trick. He is the first Jets player with a Gordie Howe hat trick since Jim Slater (2015).

Rookies Run the Show in Detroit

Moritz Seider set a franchise record for longest point streak by a rookie defenceman (seven games). Only three defencemen have had longer point streaks this season: Kris Letang (10 GP), Cale Makar (eight GP), and Seth Jones (eight GP).

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Red Wings are the third team in NHL history to have four overtime goals in a season come from rookies (Lucas Raymond (two) and Seider (two)). They join the Arizona Coyotes (2017-18) by Christian Fischer (two) and Clayton Keller (two), and Philadelphia Flyers (2015-16) by Shayne Gostisbehere (four). Raymond and Seider are tied with Anthony Mantha with the most overtime goals by a rookie in franchise history (“Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider lean on each other during rookie seasons”, The Detroit News, Feb. 28, 2022).

Avalanche Streaking Again

The Avalanche have the eighth-longest single-season point streak when scoring the first goal (32 GP) in NHL history. The Montreal Canadiens (1977-78) hold the record (43 GP). Only two teams have recorded longer streaks in the past 40 years: Vancouver Canucks (36 GP in 2010-11) and St. Louis Blues (35 GP in 2013-14). The Avalanche are the second-fastest team in NHL history to win 40 games in a season (54 GP), trailing only the Washington Capitals (53 GP in 2015-16).

Jack Johnson played his 1000th career game. He is the 21sty American-born defenceman to reach 1000 games. He is also the 363rd player in NHL history.

Kreider Nets More Power-Play Goals

Kreider leads the NHL in power-play goals (18). It is the 11th-most in franchise history and the most since Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06 (24) which is the record. Kreider is the fifth-fastest winger in franchise history to score 35 goals in a season (54 GP), trailing Rod Gilbert (1971-72), Tomas Sandstrom (1986-87), Pat Verbeek (1995-96), and Adam Graves (1993-94) all with 53 GP.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The New York Rangers tied the Columbus Blue Jackets for the most comeback wins this season (18). They did so after they came from behind to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3.

Artemi Panarin has recorded the fourth-most multi-assist games by a European-born player in their first seven seasons in NHL history (87). He trails Peter Stastny (134), Peter Forsberg (106), and Jagr (97). Adam Fox has recorded the third-most three-plus point games in his first three seasons in franchise history (eight), trailing Sergei Zubov (14) and Reijo Roustalainen (13). With these three players all signed for a number of years, the Rangers are in good hands.

Josi Helps Draft Class Stand Out as No. 1

Josi recorded his 500th career point, the fifth-fastest defenceman to do so in the past 25 years (732 GP). Among active defencemen, only Erik Karlsson reached that milestone in fewer games (613 GP). He is the fifth defenceman from the 2008 NHL Draft to reach 500 points, making it the only draft in NHL history to feature that many. The other defencemen from that draft with 500 career points: Karlsson, Drew Doughty, John Carlson, and Alex Pietrangelo. The 2008 NHL Draft passed the 1984 NHL Draft that had four defencemen reach 500 points.

Juuse Saros played his 200th career game. This came just days after franchise goaltender Pekka Rinne’s jersey was retired.

Stars Come Out in Edmonton

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have recorded at least 75 points in their first 54 games for the third consecutive seasons. Only Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri (four times from 1983-87) have done so more.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

McDavid has recorded the seventh-most multi-point road games in his first seven seasons in NHL history (92). Gretzky has the most (177). Brad Malone played his 200th career game. His first game back in the NHL in almost three seasons.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Canadiens lead the NHL by switching their goaltenders 11 times mid-game.

The New Jersey Devils scored for the fifth time this season within the first minute of the game, the most in the NHL.

The Buffalo Sabres scored five goals in a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto for the first time since 2008. The Sabres have the second-best all-time record vs the Maple Leafs (.600 win percentage, 118-74-28). The best is the Philadelphia Flyers (.607, 60-22-5).

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 18 come from behind wins, tied for the most in the NHL.

Player

Steven Stamkos has scored 174 career power-play goals, 30th in NHL history.

Peter DeBoer recorded his 500th career win.

Mitch Marner played his 400th career game. Marner recorded the second-most points through his first 400 career games in the NHL in franchise history (415), trailing only Auston Matthews (419).

Jake Oettinger has recorded the most wins in franchise history in a goaltender’s first two seasons (29), tying Don Beaupre (1980-82).

Jared Spurgeon played his 743rd career game, tied for most among defencemen in franchise history.

Rickard Rakell scored his 153rd goal, tied for fifth in franchise history.

Trevor Zegras has recorded the second-most points by a rookie in Anaheim Ducks history (53), trailing only Bobby Ryan (67).

Josh Anderson recorded his first career hat trick. He is the 131st player in franchise history to record a hat trick. It is the seventh hat trick in the NHL over the past five days. Anderson is the fourth Canadiens player to record a hat trick vs the Jets’ franchise.

Andrew Mangiapane has scored in the most road games this season (17).

Craig Anderson is the 10th goalie aged 40 or older to win a game vs the Maple Leafs.

Max Domi recorded his 300th career point.

Alexander Radulov played his 500th career game.

William carrier played his 300th career game.

Jake Christiansen scored his first career goal.

The Canadiens continue to give good while also reminding everyone that they are one of the bottom teams for a reason this year. The Sabres continue their success in Toronto while a couple of Anaheim Ducks players make their mark on the franchise. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL and your favourite players and teams with NHL Stats News.