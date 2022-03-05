NHL Stats News: Penguins, Stars, Oilers, Wild, Red Wings, Canadiens

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we look at the stars once again shining for the Pittsburgh Penguins, a historic night with a couple of overtime hat tricks, and more goals and points by the scoring leaders of the Edmonton Oilers. Then we go to the Minnesota Wild and some impressive feats, more marks set by Moritz Seider, two key defencemen for the Montreal Canadiens, and much more.

Penguins Stars Shine Again

Sidney Crosby is tied for 43rd in goals in NHL history (503), tying Peter Bondra. Crosby moved into 50th all-time in power-play goals (151), tying Glenn Anderson. Crosby scored his 75th game-winning goal, tying Evgeni Malkin for second in franchise history. Jaromir Jagr has the most with 78. Crosby holds the NHL record for most consecutive seasons averaging at least a point per game (17). There are three players tied for second: Mario Lemieux (1984-2003), Wayne Gretzky (1979-94), and Marcel Dionne (1972-87), all with 15. Crosby has the seventh-most career multi-point games on the road before age 35 in NHL history (204).

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Malkin has the fourth-most three-point games in franchise history (103), trailing Lemieux (272), Crosby (155), and Jagr (129). Malkin is 60th all-time in points (1128), passing Joe Nieuwendyk and Mike Bossy (1126). Kris Letang played his 916th career game, third-most by a player in franchise history. He passed Mario Lemieux and sits behind only Crosby (1,084 GP) and Malkin (961 GP).

The Penguins required the least amount of games in franchise history to record 40 points on the road (28 GP), topping the previous record of 31 GP in 2014-15.

Historic Night of Hat Tricks

Jason Robertson recorded his first career hat trick. Robertson is the fourth player in franchise history to record a hat trick that included an overtime winner. Viktor Arvidsson is the seventh player in franchise history to record a hat trick that included an overtime winner and first since Alex Iafallo (2020).

It was the first time in NHL history that two hat tricks that included overtime goals were scored on the same day in the regular season (Robertson and Arvidsson). It has been done once before in the playoffs in 1996 (Joe Sakic and Mike Gartner). Robertson recorded the ninth-most points among active players in their first 100 career games (97).

Joe Pavelski recorded his 900th career point, the most among any player drafted in the final round of the NHL draft since it was reduced to seven rounds. He has the sixth-most points among players drafted in the seventh round or later in NHL history. He is also the 14th American-born player to reach 900 career points and just the sixth centerman to do so. Robertson recorded the fifth-most goals in his first 100 career games in franchise history (43).

More Points by Oilers’ Dynamic Duo

Connor McDavid is the fourth player in franchise history to record six consecutive 50-assist seasons, joining Gretzky, Jari Kurri, and Paul Coffey. McDavid has the fourth-most multi-assist games in NHL history in his first seven seasons (122). McDavid is tied for third-most multi-assist seasons before age 25 (six), trailing only Gretzky and Dale Hawerchuk (eight).

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Leon Draisaitl leads the NHL in power-play goals since 2018-19 (63). He has the ninth-most power-play goals in a season in franchise history (17). The franchise record is 20 by Wayne Gretzky and Ryan Smyth.

The Oilers scored their first 6-5 goal of the season in game 55. Cody Ceci played his 600th career game.

Wild Comeback Wins are For Real

The Wild are 17-0-0 when they score at least five goals in a game this season. The Wild are the third team in NHL history to have two separate comeback victories after scoring four game-tying goals in a game. They also did so on Oct. 19, 2021. They joined the Minnesota North Stars (1985-96) and Pittsburgh Penguins (1989-90).

Jared Spurgeon played his 744th career game with the Wild, the most among defencemen in franchise history. He passed Nick Schultz among defencemen and is second to only Mikko Koivu (1,028) in franchise history.

Moritz Seider Impressing as Rookie Defenceman

Seider extended his franchise record point streak by a rookie defenceman to eight games. He is the fourth rookie defenceman in NHL history to record a point streak of at least eight games, joining Shayne Gostisbehere (15 GP in 2015-16), Barry Beck (10 GP in 1977-78), and Kevin Shattenkirk (nine GP in 2010-11).

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Seider is the first defenceman with an eight-game point streak since Nicklas Lidstrom and first rookie since Steve Yzerman. Seider has the 10th-most assists by a rookie in franchise history (36). The franchise record is held by Marcel Dionne and Lidstrom (49).

Canadiens Defencemen Add More Goals to Their Resumes

Ben Chiarot is the fifth defenceman in franchise history to score three overtime goals. He is the third defenceman in franchise history to score two goals (one of them being the overtime winner) and three points in a game, joining James Wisniewski (2010) and Sheldon Souray (2003).

Jeff Petry has the eighth-most goals among defencemen in franchise history (68). Larry Robinson holds the record (197).

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Columbus Blue Jackets recorded the fastest three goals in franchise history (0:46), besting the previous mark of 0:51. They are the third team to score three goals in less than a minute this season, joining the New York Islanders (0:31 on Feb. 9) and Chicago Blackhawks (0:34 on Dec. 15).

The New York Islanders have 17 games in March, the most games in a single month in franchise history.

Player

Cale Makar has recorded the longest assist streak in franchise history (10 GP), passing John-Michael Liles (2010-11). Makar has recorded the sixth-longest point streak by a defenceman before turning 24 (10 GP). Brian Leetch has the highest (17 GP).

Chris Kreider has the fourth-most goals by a player in their first 55 games of the season in franchise history (36), trailing only Pierre Larouche (38), Adam Graves (37), and Mark Messier (37).

Rasmus Dahlin has the longest home point streak by a Buffalo Sabres defenceman (eight GP) since Phil Housley (eight GP twice in 1989-90).

David Pastrnak has recorded the seventh-most 30-goal seasons in franchise history (five). Pastrnak is the second Boston Bruins player to record five 30-goal seasons before age 26.

Alex DeBrincat has the second-most 30-goals seasons in his first five seasons in the NHL in franchise history (three), trailing only Denis Savard (four).

Brayden Point moved into a tie for sixth in franchise history in goals (161) with Tyler Johnson and fifth in power-play goals (49).

Johnny Gaudreau recorded his 562nd career point, sixth-most in franchise history, tying Kent Nilsson.

Quinn Hughes has the sixth-most multi-assist road games in franchise history (11). Dennis Kearns has the most with 26.

John Cooper is the first head coach to be ejected from an NHL game for abuse of an official since Pete DeBoer (2018).

Vitek Vanecek recorded the fourth-most shutouts in franchise history in his first 60 starts (five), trailing only Braden Holtby (seven), Jim Carey (seven), and Ilya Samsonov (six). Vanecek recorded the most saves in a shutout (36) since Philipp Grubauer (39 in 2018).

Craig Smith recorded his third career hat trick. It is the fifth hat trick for the Bruins this season, tied for the most in the NHL with the Penguins.

Mika Zibanejad has scored the first goal of the game nine times this season, second-most behind Dylan Larkin.

Ben Hutton recorded his 100th career point.

Ondrej Palat played his 600th career game.

The Blue Jackets score three quick ones but still fall to the Los Angeles Kings in overtime, while a couple of young goalscorers hit 30 once again. With the seasons Gaudreau and Kreider are having, they continue to climb the franchise leaderboards. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL with NHL Stats News every couple of days.