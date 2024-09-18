3 Teams Who Could Sign Phil Kessel to a PTO

The NHL season is rapidly approaching, and training camps are finally underway. With the 2024-25 hockey season inching closer, there are still some strong players sitting in free agency who haven’t been granted a professional tryout (PTO) or a contract. One of those is veteran forward Phil Kessel, who didn’t play at all during the 2023-24 season but is looking for another opportunity to play.

Related: Oilers’ Lane Pederson Could Sneak Into Opening Night Lineup

Kessel, who is 36 years old, last played with the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2022-23 season. He was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft at fifth overall after a strong season in the NCAA with the University of Minnesota. In his draft season in the NCAA, he scored 18 goals and added 33 assists for 51 points through 39 games, and also put up an impressive 11 points in seven games representing the USA in the U20 World Junior Championship.

Throughout his career in the NHL for the Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes, and Golden Knights, Kessel has played 1286 games scoring 413 goals and adding 579 assists for 992 points which comes out to a 0.77 points-per-game average. In this article, let’s look at three teams who could grant Kessel a PTO or sign him to a contract before the season gets underway.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets underwent a terrible tragedy this summer when superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed by a drunk driver when they were cycling. While they will struggle to move past a terrible incident without Johnny Hockey, they have made it clear they plan to try and contend as much as possible with the team they have. They have also made it clear they’re interested in bolstering their forward group which began with a one-year contract to James Van Riemsdyk.

Phil Kessel, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With the Blue Jackets still trying to bolster their roster, bringing in Kessel makes perfect sense. They need to add veterans during their rebuild, so bringing in a three-time Stanley Cup champion seems to be a good fit for a young lineup. While he may not be the top-six forward he once was, he could provide solid depth as an offensive bottom-six presence. His experience could be exactly what the Blue Jackets need and if he doesn’t work out, there’s no real risk associated with a one-year deal.

Washington Capitals

The second team it would make sense for to add Kessel on a PTO is the Washington Capitals. After a tough 2023-24 campaign where they were swept in the first round of the playoffs, the Caps are hoping they can bounce back in a big way and make another deep playoff run before their aging core chooses to retire. With a massive trade this offseason that sent Darcy Kuemper to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois, the Capitals made it clear they want to contend and try to win their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.

For a team looking to win another championship when they aren’t considered a favorite, bringing in someone of Kessel’s championship pedigree makes perfect sense. The Capitals have some money to work with and don’t have the strongest forward depth by any means, so adding Kessel on a cheap, low-risk, high-reward type of contract seems logical. The Caps brought in Zdeno Chara near the end of his career and he helped provide a strong veteran presence, so bringing in Kessel would achieve the same goal.

Ottawa Senators

The third team that could use Kessel is the Ottawa Senators. The Sens made a terrible choice hiring Travis Green as their new head coach and have set themselves up for failure in doing so. To counter that move, they could add Kessel for the same reason the Blue Jackets would need him, which is to help the team stay committed while they endure a long rebuild. They don’t have a team to contend for a Stanley Cup just yet, but adding someone with experience to help guide Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk and put them on the right path seems to be a smart idea, and Kessel could have an increased role considering their weak forward depth.

All three of these teams could benefit from adding Kessel, and there is no risk attached to signing him on a one-year deal at the league-minimum $775,000. The regular season is right around the corner, and Kessel’s playing career could be forced to end if he can’t find a new team sooner than later.