NHL Video Highlights: October 7

With only two games on the NHL slate last night, it was a light schedule. However, although the night lacked quantity, it was not short on quality. From gorgeous solo efforts to game winners to great saves, Oct. 7 still had highlight-worthy plays. Here are the four best from last night.

Nylander Finishes off Great Tic-Tac-Toe Goal

Halfway through the second period of the Toronto Maple Leafs/St. Louis Blues game, Maple Leafs forward William Nylander took a pass in the defensive zone. He skated the puck through the neutral zone and gained entry into the offensive zone. As the Blues closed the gap on him, he dropped the puck to Andreas Johnsson who one-touched it to Cody Ceci. Ceci then passed it back to Nylander who separated from Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and deked around Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, depositing the puck into the back of the net. The goal gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead and Nylander continued his excellent play to begin the season.

Binnington Robs Mikheyev

Up 3-2 in the third period and on a power play, the Blues lost possession of the puck at the offensive zone blue line. Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev gained possession and entered the Blues zone shorthanded with teammate Kasperi Kapanen. A pass to Kapanen was broken up, however, Kapanen passed the puck backwards through his legs to Mikheyev who was on the doorsteps of the blue paint. As Mikheyev attempted to move the puck to his forehand, Binnington moved to his right and robbed Mikheyev with a pad save. The stop preserved the Blues’ lead and they went on to win the game 3-2.

Skinner Pickpockets Blue Jackets Defenseman and Scores

Known largely for his offensive skills, Buffalo Sabres winger Jeff Skinner displayed some quality two-way play against the Columbus Blue Jackets last night. Down 2-1 in the second period, Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray had control of the puck behind his own net and began to break out of the defensive zone. However, Skinner had other ideas. He caught up to Murray, stick-lifted him, stole the puck, turned back towards the Blue Jackets net and ripped a wrist shot past goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to tie the game 2-2.

Texier Scored Overtime Winner

Tied 3-3 in overtime and playing three aside, the Blue Jackets had the puck in the Sabres zone. After a Zach Werenski scoring chance was thwarted, Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno went to work on the forecheck and eventually forced a Jack Eichel turnover. Foligno, after stealing the puck, passed it to a streaking Alexandre Texier and the rookie used a wrist shot to net the game winner.