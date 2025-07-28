Nicklas Backstrom Signs With Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League

Former Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom has reportedly signed with Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League. The news is expected to officially be announced later today.

Backstrom, 37, missed most of the last two seasons with the Capitals due to injury issues. However, he is now ready to continue his career back home with Brynäs IF, the team he played for before joining the Capitals in 2006.

Backstrom spoke when the organization released the press release and had this to say.

“I have always felt that I would like to represent Brynäs again someday if the opportunity arose,” Backstrom said, per a translation. “I have long had a great drive to return to Brynäs. After undergoing rehab and being away from the game for almost two seasons, I feel very charged and full of energy to contribute to the club’s future successes.”

After a very successful NHL career spent entirely with the Capitals, Backstrom is heading home to continue playing. In 1,105 games, he recorded 271 goals and 762 assists for 1,033 points. His 762 assists make him the all-time assists leader for the organization. Most, if not all, of those assists were earned by finding his longtime friend Alex Ovechkin, who would one-time them from his office past opposing goalies.

This is truly the end of an era in Capitals hockey. Backstrom was the team’s top center for nearly 17 seasons. However, all great things come to an end. At least for him, the organization, and the fanbase, they were able to share the unforgettable moment of hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2018.