Noah Delemont – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Noah Delemont

2019-20 Team: Acadie-Bathurst Titan

Date of Birth: Feb. 7, 2002

Place of Birth: Biel-Bienne, Switzerland

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 168 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

While Noah Delemont may not be ranked on some scouts lists, there still are a lot of things to like about him. Playing for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL this past season, he scored three goals and added 10 assists for 13 points in 64 games played.

Although the transition from Switzerland to the Q was rough for Delemont, he still managed to establish himself as a solid all-around defenseman. His underlying stats like a minus-19 rating may not be the greatest but he did play for a bad Titan team this past season. Delemont is a defenseman who likes to have the puck on his stick when he is out on the ice. He likes being able to make plays from the backend and feels like he is at his best when he is involved.

Delemont has a good shot and is good at getting it on net through traffic. He uses his skating ability to jump into the rush and can be an option when it comes to creating zone entries. Delemont knows when the right time is to pinch and when it is best to start transitioning back towards the defensive zone.

Delemont makes heads-up plays under pressure. When the opposing forwards are in on the forecheck, he is really good at making a breakout pass to his forwards breaking through the neutral zone. If the breakout pass is not an option, he is also good at cycling the puck and can drop it back to his defense partner if need be. He reads the game well and reacts accordingly which could be very valuable down the line.

Noah Delemont of Acadie-Bathurst Titan (Tyson Gray/Titans)

What I would like to see Delemont work on over the next few seasons is not being afraid to battle in the corners. He is undersized for a defenseman and will need all the help he can get when he is battling bigger forwards in the corners. If he can bulk up and add some muscle, I think he will only get better from there. Having recently been selected by the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League in the CHL Import Draft, he has a brand new opportunity with a different junior team. His time in the QMJHL was less than ideal and I think it will serve him well by starting over in a new environment.

Quotables

“The Swiss defenseman is a strong puck-mover, but he will not offer much from a fantasy perspective. While his fantasy upside is quite low, the left-handed defenseman often displays quality edges and stride. He is efficient at weaving through traffic and creating zone entries.” – Josh Tessler/DobberProspects

“Prefers to follow the rush and arrive as an option at the point. Delémont owns a great puck handling skill and the mobility to quickly change direction. He can do some damage during the attack when he lets his offensive instinct take over. Defensively, his positioning is really good and he always keeps an eye on his man. He never gives away the middle and maintains opponents to stick far from scoring areas with his stick. However, his frame is an issue when the game gets physical and he is occasionally caught avoiding corner fights.” – Loic Rainville/DraftGeek

Noah Delemont – 2020 NHL Draft Projection

While there are some mixed reports on Delemont, it will be interesting to see if he hears his name called come draft day. He can certainly provide value to some teams in the future but he still has a long way to go in his development. If he were to get drafted, I would predict that it would be somewhere in the late sixth or early seventh round.

Strengths

Decision making with the puck

Skating

Defensive positioning

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Needs to add on more weight

Not be afraid to go into the corners with bigger opponents

NHL Potential

If Delemont does make the NHL at some point in the future, he will not be anything more than a depth defenseman. Yes, he has the skills and skating ability to make an impact on the scoresheet on some occasions but he really struggled in the QMJHL this past season. The high draft picks usually dominate their respective junior leagues, even from the backend. If he does get selected come draft day, he will be a project for the team that calls his name.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 5/10, Defense – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2017-18, while playing for Biel-Bienne U17 team, Delemont and his teammates were named Elite Novizen Champions. He also lead the league in assists and finished first amongst points by a defenseman.

