On June 18 the Metropolitan Riveters brought back a familiar face, re-signing defender Rebecca Morse for a fourth season. Over her 31-game NWHL career she has suited up as a defender as well as a forward for the Riveters, doing whatever she can to stay in the lineup from week-to-week and she was a member of the 2018 Isobel Cup championship team. This past season she saw action in her first two NWHL playoff games.

The Moose is Loose

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Rebecca back for another season with the Riveters,” said General Manager Kate Whitman Annis in the press release announcing the signing. “She is a leader and always pushing other players to do their best. She’s a steady player who can be relied upon to make the big plays when we need her to.”



Boston Pride forward Dana Trivigno and Metropolitan Riveters defender Rebecca Morse battle for the puck during a game in Boston. (Photo by Michelle Jay)

Over the past two seasons, Morse has been called upon when other players couldn’t play for various reasons (prior commitments, injuries) and she has played some solid minutes for her hometown team. “Being from New Jersey, I am incredibly proud to wear the Riveters jersey and have been since I first put it on,” said the 27-year-old who spent her college career at Providence. “My commitment to growing the game and competing for another championship is why I remain aligned with the NWHL and continue to pursue my dream.”

While it’s unclear if she will be utilized as a forward or defender this season (the team only has four players signed at the moment), you can bet that Morse will be ready to take advantage of her ice time no matter where she is in the lineup.



Kayla Meneghin of the Connecticut Whale is checked by Metropolitan Riveters defender Rebecca Morse after getting a shot on goal. (Photo Credit: Troy Parla)

This is what the Riveters roster currently looks like:

Defense: Colleen Murphy, Rebecca Morse

Forward: Madison Packer, Cailey Hutchison

Whale Watching

On June 17 the Connecticut Whale signed their second rookie and second rookie forward (Kendra Broad) of the offseason when they came to terms with UMass Boston’s leading scorer Jane Morrisette. The 23-year-old from Pembroke, Massachusetts was at the Whale’s recent free agent camp and put on a good enough performance that their GM wanted to add her to the Connecticut roster for the upcoming season.

“Coming off of a strong college career Jane is ready to take the next step,” said GM Bray Ketchum in the press release announcing the signing. “She is a tenacious forward with a wicked shot. I look forward to watching her grow as a player and know she will take advantage of all the NWHL has to offer. We are very excited to welcome Jane to the Whale.”



Jane Morrisette signs her first pro contract with the Connecticut Whale. (Photo courtesy of the NWHL)

Morrisette finished her four-year collegiate career with 59 points (35g-24a) in 100 games and two seasons ago she had three shorthanded goals and five game-winning tallies. “I was determined to prove I belonged in the NWHL at the free agent camp, just as I’m sure everyone else was,” she said in the press release. “I’m not a player everyone knows, so I almost felt like an underdog going into it. That gave me even more of a drive to make this league, show who I am, and what I am about as a player.”

Connecticut has been the lowest scoring team in the NWHL for two years running and the hope is that Morrisette will assist in helping the Whale have a successful season with what will likely be a new-look forward group.



This is what the Whale roster currently looks like:

Defense: Shannon Doyle, Taylor Marchin, Elena Orlando, Jordan Brickner

Forward: Kendra Broad, Jane Morrisette

Beginning May 15, NWHL teams can re-sign players from their 2018-19 roster and their draft picks. Additionally, for those players who have completed their college eligibility and want to continue their hockey careers, NWHL Free Agency provides the best opportunity to continue playing at the highest level of professional women’s hockey. The fifth season of the NWHL will begin in October as the Minnesota Whitecaps look to defend their Isobel Cup championship.

My colleague Nathaniel Oliver will keep THW readers up-to-date on Buffalo and Boston’s signings throughout the summer, while I post updates on Connecticut and the Riveters. Together we will be keeping readers informed of all of Minnesota’s signings.

