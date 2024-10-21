NY Islanders Stock Market: Duclair, Eiserman, Sorokin & More

Welcome to the first edition of the New York Islanders Stock Market, a series dedicated to analyzing the recent performance of all things related to the Islanders, including players, coaches, management, prospects, and more. While a single game can drastically impact a player’s outlook, this series will rely on more meaningful sample sizes to form well-rounded evaluations.

The Islanders have started the 2024-25 season with a 2-1-2 record, echoing some of last season’s challenges. In their opener against the Utah Hockey Club, they gave up three different leads before falling in overtime, a familiar theme for fans. As well, they have gone to overtime in three of their five games, losing two of them. While the top-six forwards have performed well, the depth has struggled, with inconsistent and underwhelming special teams play. Fortunately, the farm system has provided more good than bad.

? – Anthony Duclair

Anthony Duclair began his Islanders career with a bang, scoring the team’s opening goal against Utah on Oct. 10 while also tallying an assist. He also netted a goal to secure the win against the Colorado Avalanche on a feed from Alexander Romanov and seamlessly fit in alongside Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat on the top line.

Duclair was exactly what management was hoping for when they inked him to a four-year, $14 million deal this past offseason. He was quick, elusive, and smart on and off the puck, solidifying the top line with a third offensive asset. The only issue? He is now out long-term with a lower-body injury.

Duclair’s injury understandably impacts his stock, but there’s still reason for optimism regarding his future with the Islanders, as his season is not expected to be over. It does not seem fair to say his stock is down purely due to the injury, but labeling it as up does not feel accurate either. As a result, he earns a big question mark for now.

Up – Cole Eiserman

Cole Eiserman got off to a strong start in his freshman season with Boston University, tallying four goals in his first three collegiate games. The 18-year-old made an early impact for the Terriers, scoring a powerplay one-timer in their opener against Holy Cross before being ejected with a game misconduct for a hit to the head in the second period. He bounced back in Game 2 against Union College, slotting a five-hole goal off a pass from Cole Hutson to give the Terriers a 3-0 lead. Eiserman followed that up with two goals in a 4-2 victory against the University of Connecticut on Oct. 18.

There were initial concerns about whether Eiserman could make an immediate impact at the collegiate level due to his young age, but has has already been one of Boston University’s standout players. He is skating well, delivering hits, and playing solid defense, which suggests his success should translate to the NHL. Though it is still early in the season, his dominant start is certainly exciting.

Down – Bridgeport Islanders

The Bridgeport Islanders, New York’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, lost their opening four games to the 2024-25 season before defeating the Hartford Wolfpack on Oct. 20. After finishing last in the AHL standings last season, the team’s roster seemingly improved with the additions of Hudson Fasching, Magnus Hogberg, Pierre Engvall, and others, but the results have been the same.

While the organization’s focus is on the NHL team’s performance, the AHL is a developmental league for the future, and not much development is going on. Rookie Alex Jefferies has impressed, tallying five points (three goals and two assists) in the four games he has played, but there has not been much positivity elsewhere.

William Dufour has managed just one goal in five games, while Matthew Maggio, despite recording three assists in four games, has yet to score. Engvall, never known for his offensive prowess, has only one point—a goal—in five AHL games. With Duclair injured, the Islanders need a speedy forward to step up, but Engvall’s early performance suggests he is not ready for the role. Although it’s still early in the season, Bridgeport’s performance has been disappointing, and they need to turn things around quickly before it’s too late.

Up – Ilya Sorokin

After sitting on the bench for the Islanders’ opening two games of the 2024-25 season, goaltender Ilya Sorokin made his long-awaited season debut against the Avalanche on Oct. 14. The 29-year-old stopped 32 of 34 shots, good for a .941 save percentage and 1.2 goals saved above expected, according to MoneyPuck. He followed up his debut with an impressive performance against the St. Louis Blues, stopping the first 29 shots faced before falling in overtime.

Sorokin has been quick to react, positioning himself early and controlling rebounds effectively, while making several impressive saves on close-range shots. The Mezhdurechensk, Russia native is rebounding from an offseason back surgery from an injury sustained last season, but you would not know it with how he has played. It will be important for the Islanders to ease him back into the starter’s net, but with his early performance, fans should be very excited.

Down – Noah Dobson

Noah Dobson may have four assists in the Islanders’ opening five games of the season, but his defensive play has been concerning. Alongside Romanov, the team’s top pairing has conceded 4.2 expected goals, the ninth most in the NHL, and 3.4 expected goals per 60 minutes, the fifth most among pairings with more than 75 minutes logged.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The numbers may not be overwhelmingly poor, but the eye test shows Dobson has struggled. He has been weak with the puck and made frequent poor decisions in defensive zone exits and offensive zone entries. Last season he was among the league’s best defensemen, and he needs to return to form if the Islanders hope to return to the playoffs this season.

Up – Danny Nelson

Danny Nelson, a second-round pick of the Islanders in the 2023 NHL Draft, has two goals in his first four games of the collegiate season. As the University of Notre Dame’s top-line center, Nelson may not be playing for a nationally-ranked powerhouse like Eiserman, but he maximizes his opportunities. He is strong in the faceoff circle and brings a professional-level defensive game. As the season progresses, expect the 19-year-old to continue making an impact on the scoresheet.

Up – Quinn Finley

Quinn Finley, a 2022 third-round pick of the Islanders, is off to a blistering start for the University of Wisconsin b=Badgers this season. The 20-year-old has tallied five points (three goals and two assists) in four games, including a memorable baseball-style goal against Lindenwood University on Oct. 12 to force overtime, where he also netted the game-winner. Finley also scored the overtime winner in an exhibition game against the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Oct. 5, though that does not count toward his official season stats.

Finley has some of the best hand-eye coordination in college hockey, evident by his recent goals and elite-level shot. With the Badgers losing a few key forwards to the transfer portal this season, Finley was given an elevated role and has made the most of it. If he can keep it up, the Islanders may have a hidden gem on their hands.

Down – Fourth Line

The Islanders’ fourth line has been one of the worst line combinations in the NHL this season. The line of Oliver Wahlstrom, Casey Cizikas, and Kyle MacLean has posted a 20.0% expected goals percentage, the lowest of any NHL line with over 15 minutes together. They’ve managed just 21 shot attempts while allowing 40, making them the only Islanders’ line that has given up more shots than they’ve taken. While the fourth line isn’t critical to the team’s overall success, their early struggles are concerning and need to be addressed.

The Islanders are set to face the Detroit Red Wings tomorrow (Oct. 22). Before the game, multiple roster moves are expected, including placing Duclair on long-term injured reserve and promoting one or two forwards from Bridgeport to the NHL.