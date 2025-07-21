Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Ty Emberson

As the offseason rolls on, we continue with the Edmonton Oilers’ player grades. The last report card graded Kasperi Kapanen. Now, we’ll move on to Ty Emberson. The Oilers acquired Emberson from the San Jose Sharks last offseason in exchange for Cody Ceci and a 2025 third-round pick. The right-shot blueliner inked a two-year extension with Edmonton in April, with a $1.3 million cap hit. Emberson played 30 career games before the trade, and was the Oilers’ second-youngest player at 25, behind Vasily Podkolzin.

The Wisconsin native played 76 games last season, recording two goals, 13 points, and a minus-5 rating. He averaged 15:07 of ice time per game in a third-pairing role, alongside Brett Kulak. They played 574:16 together at 5-on-5; the only pair that played more together was Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard. The 2018 third-round pick also spent 150:01 on the penalty kill during the regular season, and another 17:48 during his nine playoff games.

Related: Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: John Klingberg

He’s a low-risk shutdown defenceman, so his offensive numbers are low. He’s a physical defender, finishing the regular season with 125 hits while adding 97 blocked shots. Emberson is reliable in the defensive zone and uses his 6-foot-2 frame to win board battles. He’s not flashy, but he’s a solid third-pairing blueliner with a cheap cap hit, and every organization needs a player like him. He provides solid depth and should get a decent opportunity this season.

Emberson’s Overall Grade

Emberson was scratched several times this season, including four consecutive games in March after the Oilers added Jake Walman at the trade deadline, which pushed Emberson down the depth chart. However, injuries to Mattias Ekholm and John Klingberg down the stretch allowed him to find his way back into the lineup. He was a solid option and barely noticeable – exactly what teams want from a third-pairing defensive defenceman. He did his job, made few mistakes and will only get better. He wasn’t outstanding, but he was respectable; therefore, he gets a solid C+ for his regular-season play.

Ty Emberson, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, he gets a D for his playoff performance. He played nine of the team’s 22 games, with zero points and a plus-1 rating, averaging 9:29 per game. He didn’t play enough to warrant a higher grade and was the eighth defenceman on the depth chart, surpassed by Klingberg and Troy Stecher.

His play wasn’t necessarily bad, but his inexperience showed on occasion, and other players provided more quality minutes. The Oilers value puck-moving defencemen, and Klingberg fit that bill, which explains why he was prioritized over Emberson. Klingberg is no longer on the team; therefore, Emberson will battle Stecher for a spot in the top six this season.

This was Emberson’s first full NHL season, and he came as advertised. He didn’t do too much and played a simple game. He was physical, blocked shots, and killed penalties. He lost his spot during the playoffs simply because Edmonton upgraded their blue line, and he was the odd man out when everyone was healthy.

Despite that, he had a decent season, playing a low-event style. As a result, he gets a C for his overall play. He wasn’t a liability, and that’s all you can ask for from a player of Emberson’s style and calibre. The more he plays, the more comfortable he will become, and perhaps contribute more offence. That would be encouraging as he’s expected to be part of the Oilers’ future. Management’s goal is to get younger, and Emberson is that.

Do you agree with this report card? What would you grade Emberson for his performance last season? Keep following The Hockey Writers as we continue the Oilers’ player report cards throughout the offseason.