Oilers’ 3 Potential PTO Targets

The NHL offseason is in full swing, and teams are finalizing their rosters for the upcoming season. Training camp allows contracted players to prepare for the regular season, but it also provides unsigned players the opportunity to earn a contract through a professional tryout (PTO). While the Edmonton Oilers’ roster is relatively full, they can offer a PTO to a few players in hopes of creating competition in camp, while evaluating them in the process. Who knows, maybe the players they bring in will outperform current rostered players, making them expendable. There’s no risk with signing a PTO, so with that said, here are three players the Oilers should consider bringing into camp if they remain unsigned.

Brett Leason

Brett Leason fits the bill for what the Oilers are looking for. He’s a 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-winger and is only 26 years old. He recorded five goals and 17 points in 62 games last season with the Anaheim Ducks, averaging 12:59 per game. The Calgary, Alberta native is a big body and would make them younger, which has been management’s priority this offseason. Despite his size, he’s an above-average skater. According to NHL Edge, his top skating speed last season was 22.90 miles per hour (mph), which is above the league average for his position at 22.18 mph, placing him in the 80th percentile. He also had 120 speed bursts over 20 mph, putting him in the 76th percentile.

Related: 3 Forwards the Oilers Should Trade for This Offseason

Leason also has a powerful shot, with his top shot speed clocking in at 93.11 mph, putting him in the 91st percentile. However, he doesn’t shoot enough and is below the 50th percentile in both shots on goal and shooting percentage (S%). But he’s a solid puck-protector and can win battles, which could provide value on the fourth line in a limited role. He also spent 106:01 on the penalty kill last season, so he could be used in that role, especially with the departure of Connor Brown.

Leason was healthy scratched 20 times last season, so he won’t play every game, but could step in when needed. His inclusion would keep the bottom six motivated. If other players struggle, they have someone in the press box capable of stepping in and filling a role. There’s no harm in giving him a look in training camp.

Victor Olofsson

The Oilers require more production from the bottom six, and Victor Olofsson could help with that. He recorded 15 goals and 29 points with a plus-17 rating in 57 games last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, averaging 14:30 per game. He also added two goals and four points in nine playoff games. The 30-year-old left-shot winger is a goalscorer, but has battled inconsistency issues throughout his career. When he’s not scoring, he doesn’t contribute in other ways. However, he’s an intriguing option and is one of the better free agents remaining.

Victor Olofsson, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Olofsson wouldn’t be an everyday player, but he can step in when other players like Kasperi Kapanen and Mattias Janmark struggle, plus he has more offensive upside. While he doesn’t kill penalties, he could add an offensive punch to the bottom six, much like Corey Perry did last season. They could take a flier on him and see how he does in the preseason, but with a full roster, it would be hard for him to make the team.

Ilya Samsonov

The Oilers’ biggest concern is between the pipes, and it doesn’t look like a trade is coming. So, they could invite Ilya Samsonov to training camp to see if he can compete for a roster spot. The Russian netminder had a disappointing season with the Vegas Golden Knights. He had a 16-9-4 record with a 2.82 goals-against average (GAA), and a .891 save percentage (SV%) with two shutouts in 29 starts.

The goaltending free agent class is thin, and there aren’t many options available. Other unsigned goalies include James Reimer and Alexander Georgiev, but neither should be considered. Reimer is 37 years old, and Georgiev is worse than both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. Samsonov isn’t a clear upgrade either, but he’s only 28 years old and has more upside. Competition is a great thing, especially with goaltending, so it wouldn’t hurt to bring in a new body. Ideally, the Oilers would explore the trade market, but that doesn’t look likely; therefore, a PTO might be the only option right now.

Each one of these players brings something different to the table, and could provide depth to the lineup if offered a contract. There’s no harm in giving them a PTO because if it doesn’t work out, they’ll be released without any repercussions. Would you consider giving these players a PTO? Who else could the Oilers potentially bring into camp on a PTO? Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your offseason content.